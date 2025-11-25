A thrilling ATP Tour season has come to a close, with several intriguing storylines and key narratives emerging throughout the year.

It was a season of dominance from two players but plenty of opportunities elsewhere, with some classic matches contested over the past eleven months.

Here, factoring in the occasion, overall quality, and significance — among other factors — we rank our ten best men’s tennis matches of 2025.

10) Casper Ruud def Jack Draper 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, Madrid Open F

Ruud’s long wait for his first Masters 1000 title ended in style inside the Caja Magica back in May, the Norwegian battling past Draper in a thrilling final to triumph at the Madrid Open.

After rallying from an early deficit to take the opening set, Ruud was under pressure after his rival roared back in set two, though the former world No 2 held his nerve in a nailbiting decider to seal one of the best wins of his career.

9) Alexander Bublik def Tommy Paul 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1, US Open R3

The resurgence of Bublik was one of the biggest talking points of the season, and his US Open clash against home favourite Paul was one of several standout moments for the Kazakh.

Bublik and Paul entertained the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd late into the night in New York — producing exceptional tennis — with a flawless serving display for the Kazakh ultimately powering him to victory.

8) Novak Djokovic def Flavio Cobolli 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4, Wimbledon QF

Djokovic was a semi-finalist at all four Grand Slam tournaments in 2025, and one of his most thrilling matches came against rising star Cobolli inside Wimbledon’s iconic Centre Court.

On the best Grand Slam run of his career, an in-form Cobolli produced a sensational performance throughout the match — only for the Serbian to battle back from a set down, using all his experience to reach the last four.

7) Ben Shelton def Karen Khachanov 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3), Canadian Open F

Shelton won multiple three-set matches on his way to a first Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open this year, and his thrilling final against Khachanov may have been the pick of all those contests.

Khachanov was in strong form all summer and edged his way to a one-set lead in Toronto, but — in a match of superb serving — his American opponent held his nerve and produced an exceptional final tiebreak to triumph.

6) Lorenzo Musetti def Alex de Minaur 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, ATP Finals RR

Musetti and de Minaur produced not only the best match of the ATP Finals, but one of the best matches of the whole season in an extraordinary battle in Turin.

Home favourite Musetti battled his way to the opening set before de Minaur rallied to force a decider and seemingly close in on victory, before a late swing saw the Italian rally from 3-5 down in an extraordinary deciding set.

5) Jack Draper def Gael Monfils 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, Roland Garros R2

A generational battle proved to be one of the best matches of Roland Garros and one of the best of the whole season, with rising star Draper fending off veteran Monfils inside a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier.

The high-quality encounter saw momentum swing between the Brit and the Frenchman, before Draper rallied from a fourth-set deficit to close out the match and deny Monfils a grandstand finish.

It was a truly memorable match, and now comes with added poignancy after 39-year-old Monfils confirmed that the upcoming season would be his last on tour.

4) Daniil Medvedev def Arthur Fils 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(7), Indian Wells QF

2025 was a rough season for Medvedev, though his run to the semi-final of Indian Wells was one of the few highlights — capped off by a thrilling quarter-final win.

The former world No 1 started strongly against Fils, but the Frenchman, competing in his first Masters 1000 quarter-final, battled back with an impressive second set in Tennis Paradise.

There was little to separate the two in a nailbiting decider, and it was ultimately Medvedev who prevailed in a thrilling final-set tiebreak, his exuberant celebrations highlighting how tense the match had been.

3) Novak Djokovic def Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4, Australian Open QF

Alcaraz may have beaten Djokovic convincingly in the US Open semi-finals, but earlier in the year, the 24-time Grand Slam champion had rolled back the years to stun the Spaniard in a high-quality Australian Open quarter-final.

Looking to complete the Career Grand Slam, Alcaraz looked to be in the driver’s seat up a set, only for his rival to force his way back into the match and ultimately take charge.

Superb second, third, and fourth sets saw Djokovic pick up his best win of the season in a sublime display, and the later revelations regarding his fitness across the match and tournament made this performance all the more extraordinary.

2) Learner Tien def Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-7(8), 1-6, 7-6(7), Australian Open R2

One of the biggest upsets of the year was also one of the best matches of the year, with rising star Tien downing three-time Australian Open finalist Medvedev in a five-set classic Down Under.

A qualifier in the main draw, Tien stunned his Russian opponent on his way to a two-set lead in Melbourne, though his chances looked to be slipping away as Medvedev fought back.

After edging a tight third set and dominating the fourth set, the former world No 1 appeared to pounce at the death — though failed to serve out the match at 6-5 up in the decider, with Tien roaring back to seal a memorable win.

1) Carlos Alcaraz def Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2), Roland Garros F

Could any other match have topped this countdown?

Expectations were high for the first Grand Slam final between rivals Alcaraz and Sinner, and they were more than met in a truly unforgettable five-hour showdown in Paris.

It looked as if Sinner was well on his way to victory after edging two tight opening sets, then holding three championship points at 5-3 up in set four.

However, Alcaraz had other ideas, saving all three championship points, breaking back the very next game, and ultimately rallying from two sets down to force a decider.

The Spaniard himself failed to serve out the match in the fifth set, though a masterful tiebreak saw him defend his title — and prevail in a modern classic.

Honourable mentions

Carlos Alcaraz def Arthur Fils 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, Monte Carlo Masters QF

Jannik Sinner def Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, Vienna Open F

Novak Djokovic def Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, Hellenic Championship F

Carlos Alcaraz def Taylor Fritz 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3, ATP Finals RR

Flavio Cobolli def Zizou Bergs 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(15), Davis Cup Finals

