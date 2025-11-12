A thrilling WTA Tour season has come to a close, with different champions crowned at all four majors and at the WTA Finals in 2025.

It was a season of high-quality performances and incredible consistency towards the very top of the women’s games, and there were some classic matches to boot.

Here, factoring in the occasion, overall quality, and significance — among other factors — we rank our ten best women’s tennis matches of 2025.

10) Aryna Sabalenka def Marta Kostyuk 7-6(4), 7-6(7), Madrid Open QF

Sabalenka claimed a record-equalling third Madrid Open title back in May, and her quarter-final clash versus Kostyuk proved to be the best match of the tournament — and one of the best of the year.

Kostyuk produced some sensational tennis and held set points in both sets, though the world No 1 stepped up when it mattered to stay alive in the tournament.

9) Alex Eala def Clara Tauson 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(11), US Open R1

One of the most dramatic matches of the year saw Eala make history by becoming the first Filipina to win a Grand Slam match in the Open Era, stunning Tauson in New York.

After splitting two high-quality sets, Tauson looked set to triumph at 5-1 up in the decider, only for Eala to battle her way back and ultimately prevail in an extraordinary tiebreak.

8) Iga Swiatek def Elena Rybakina 1-6, 6-3, 7-5, French Open R4

Swiatek and Rybakina met on five separate occasions across 2025, though it was their French Open clash that was the most thrilling, and perhaps the most crucial for the Pole.

Rybakina barely put a foot wrong on her way to a 6-1, 2-0 lead, only for Swiatek to force her way back into contention and ultimately strike towards the end of a tense decider to prevail at Roland Garros.

7) Amanda Anisimova def Jasmine Paolini 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-4, China Open QF

Anisimova’s rise towards the top of the game was one of the best stories of 2025, and, among the thrilling matches she contested this season, her China Open clash was among the best.

Paolini edged a hugely competitive opening set only for the American to strike back in the second, and hold her nerve in a thrilling decider to seal victory — and ultimately go on to take the title.

6) Victoria Mboko def Elena Rybakina 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(4), Canadian Open SF

No breakout run was bigger than Mboko’s extraordinary path to the Canadian Open title in Montreal, and while she played several memorable matches, her semi-final against Rybakina was perhaps the greatest.

The Canadian looked in trouble after a lopsided first set, but fought back to force a decider, and would save match point before sealing a stunning triumph in a third-set breaker, going on to down Naomi Osaka in the final.

5) Aryna Sabalenka def Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, US Open SF

Sabalenka and Pegula’s rivalry was one of the best of 2025, and the Wuhan Open and WTA Finals could easily have also made this list.

However, factoring in the occasion and the overall quality across the match, their US Open semi-final was arguably their best match of the season.

In a rematch of the 2024 final, Pegula struck early on and claimed the opening set, only for Sabalenka to roar back and prevail in an enthralling decider to reach the final.

4) Mirra Andreeva def Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, Indian Wells F

Andreeva’s surge up the WTA Rankings was one of the biggest talking points of the first half of the year, and her triumph in Indian Wells was undoubtedly her crowning achievement.

Fresh off her triumph in Dubai, the Russian defeated Swiatek to reach her second straight WTA 1000 final — though her run appeared to be coming to an end versus Sabalenka in the championship match.

But, defying her opponent’s experience, Andreeva produced a tactical masterclass to work her way into the match and turn the tables to prevail in three thrilling sets.

3) Aryna Sabalenka def Emma Raducanu 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5), Cincinnati Open R3

Weeks after a thrilling Wimbledon encounter between the two, Sabalenka and Raducanu produced arguably even better match when they did battle at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati.

A tight first set went the way of the world No 1, but, unlike at SW19, Raducanu was able to respond emphatically, forcing a decider in an impressive display.

There was little between the two in an incredibly tight deciding set, though it was Sabalenka who held her nerve in the final-set tiebreak to keep her campaign alive.

2) Amanda Anisimova def Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, Wimbledon SF

Anisimova and Sabalenka’s rivalry was one of the best — if not the best — of 2025, meeting at three straight majors and the WTA Finals.

Their Wimbledon semi-final was arguably the pick of those clashes, the two battling it out in a thrilling semi-final won by the American.

Into her first SW19 semi-final, Anisimova was not phased and, despite losing her grip on the match in the second set, dashed the world No 1’s hopes by prevailing in a high-quality third set.

1) Madison Keys def Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8), Australian Open SF

Of all the notable triumphs in 2025, none were more memorable or celebrated than Keys’ win at the Australian Open, with the American’s extraordinary run finishing in a first major title.

And, while her fourth round versus Rybakina or final versus Sabalenka could have also featured, perhaps no match in 2025 matched the drama and quality of her semi-final win versus Swiatek.

After the Pole claimed a tight first set, Keys roared back with an astonishing second set — only to seemingly lose her grip on the contest at the very end.

However, a booming return saw the American save match point as Swiatek failed to serve out the semi-final, and Keys held her nerve in the ensuing tiebreak to close out an Australian Open classic.

Honourable mentions

Coco Gauff def Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4, French Open F

Maya Joint def Alex Eala 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(10), Eastbourne Open F

Elina Svitolina def Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, French Open R4

Aryna Sabalenka def Elena Rybakina 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-6(6), Berlin Open QF

Amanda Anisimova def Linda Noskova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, Wimbledon QF

