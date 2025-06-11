From left to right: Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff

The grass-court season is in full swing, with the opening events underway after the conclusion of the French Open.

Here, we look at the WTA Ranking points the current top-10 and other notable stars have to defend over the coming months.

1) Aryna Sabalenka – 108 points

World No 1 Sabalenka already has a significant lead at the top of the WTA Rankings, and now has the chance to surge even further ahead.

The Belarusian has 108 quarter-final points to her name from Berlin but did not play Wimbledon last year due to injury, meaning they are all the points she has to defend on the surface.

2) Coco Gauff – 435 points

Fresh off her French Open triumph, world No 2 Gauff will look to try and close the gap towards Sabalenka while extending her lead over the rest of the field.

Gauff has 195 semi-finalist points to defend in Berlin and 240 fourth-round points to her name at Wimbledon, with just 435 points to defend overall.

3) Jessica Pegula – 600 points

World No 3 Pegula has 600 grass-court ranking points to her name, with 500 of them coming from the Berlin Open – where she lifted the title last season.

The American has a further 70 second-round points at Wimbledon and 30 second-round points from the 2024 Libema Open to her name.

4) Jasmine Paolini – 1,485 points

Paolini lost a significant chunk of ranking points after failing to defend her Roland Garros final from twelve months ago, and faces a similar challenge on grass.

The world No 4 has 1,300 runner-up points to defend at Wimbledon, alongside a further 185 semi-final points from the Eastbourne International.

5) Zheng Qinwen – 70 points

Back up to world No 5 after Roland Garros, Qinwen is one top-10 player with a significant opportunity over the coming few weeks.

The Chinese star has just ten first-round points to defend at Wimbledon and a further 60 points from her second-round showing at the Berlin Open.

6) Mirra Andreeva – 10 points

After a disappointing grass-court swing in 2024, world No 6 Andreeva has plenty of breathing room over the coming month.

The 18-year-old has just 10 points to defend from her opening-round exit at Wimbledon, with her one Bad Homburg point not counted towards her ranking.

7) Iga Swiatek – 130 points

Swiatek lost a big chunk of clay-court ranking points over the past couple of months and will now look to restore her WTA Ranking.

The Pole only played Wimbledon on grass in 2024, and has 130 points to defend after reaching the third round.

8) Madison Keys – 435 points

Australian Open champion Keys will hope to continue her impressive 2025 with a strong grass-court season.

The world No 8 holds 240 Wimbledon points after reaching the fourth round in 2024, with a further 195 Eastbourne points to her name.

9) Paula Badosa – 348 points

A solid grass-court swing kickstarted Badosa’s resurgence in 2024 and she will hope for similar success this season.

The Spaniard has 108 Bad Homburg quarter-final points to her name, alongside 240 points for reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon.

10) Emma Navarro – 625 points

Looking to bounce back after a heavy Roland Garros defeat, world No 10 Navarro has a not insignificant chunk of points to defend in 2025 on grass.

Navarro has 430 points from reaching the last eight of Wimbledon, and 195 Bad Homburg semi-finalist points.

Selected others

Emma Raducanu – 446: British star Raducanu has a decent chunk of points to defend, with 240 fourth-round points from Wimbledon, 98 semi-final points from Nottingham, and 108 quarter-final points from Eastbourne.

Barbora Krejcikova – 2,055: Reigning Wimbledon champion Krejcikova has a huge chunk of points to defend, with 2,000 from SW19, plus small points from Birmingham and Eastbourne coming off.

