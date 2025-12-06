Fifty-eight different men have lifted Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era, with an array of legendary champions crowned over the past six decades.

However, while some champions were expected to triumph — and did so multiple times — a few have defied the odds, almost coming from nowhere to capture one of the four biggest titles in tennis, often only once.

Factoring in the era in which they won, their event ranking and experience, and their overall career achievements, we rank the 10 most surprising Grand Slam men’s singles champions since the Open Era began in 1968.

10) Marin Cilic, 2014 US Open

In an era dominated by the ‘Big 3’, Cilic wasn’t the player many expected to break through their dominance — but defied the odds with a stunning US Open run.

The 14th seed in New York, Cilic battled past Gilles Simon in the fourth round before defeating sixth seed Tomas Berdych in straight sets to book a semi-final clash versus Roger Federer.

The Croatian had a 0-5 record against the Swiss but produced arguably the performance of his life to stun the second seed 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, reaching his first major final.

Cilic was up against another surprise finalist in the form of 10th seed Kei Nishikori, and breezed past the Japanese in a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 triumph to lift the title.

9) Michael Chang, 1989 French Open

Though long-recognised as a prodigious junior, few expected 17-year-old Chang to be a contender for the French Open title in 1989.

But, in a seismic shock, the American battled from two sets down to stun top seed and three-time champion Ivan Lendl in five sets in the fourth round, a major breakthrough on the world stage.

Chang backed that up with wins over Ronald Agenor and Andrei Chesnokov to reach the final, where the 15th seed battled past third seed Stefan Edberg 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to lift the title.

He remains the youngest man to win a Slam singles title in the Open Era and, despite reaching three further major finals, never lifted another Grand Slam title.

8) Richard Krajicek, 1996 Wimbledon

Though he was already a former Grand Slam semi-finalist, Dutch star Krajicek had never made it past the fourth round of Wimbledon before 1996, and was not set to be seeded until Thomas Muster’s withdrawal.

Seeded 17th in the draw, Krajicek defeated the 10th seed and former champion Michael Stich to reach the quarter-final for the first time.

There, he produced one of the biggest Wimbledon shocks of all time, stunning top seed and defending champion Pete Sampras in straight sets — the only loss the American faced at SW19 from 1993 to 2000.

Krajicek then breezed past the unseeded Jason Stoltenberg in the semi-final, before beating the unseeded MaliVai Washington 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to complete a staggering run.

7) Boris Becker, 1985 Wimbledon

Becker is now widely considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and his career was launched by an epic run to the Wimbledon title four decades ago.

The German had just won his first-ever title at the Queen’s Club, but the 17-year-old was still unseeded at SW19, and little was expected of him.

But, after beating the likes of Henri Leconte and fifth seed Anders Jarryd, Becker found himself in the final, facing eighth seed Kevin Curren.

Curren had beaten both John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors to reach the final but couldn’t stop Becker, the teen star sealing a 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-4 victory that propelled him into superstardom.

6) Albert Costa, 2002 French Open

Seeded 20th at the 2002 French Open, Spanish star Costa was considered a clay-court specialist, but had only ever reached the quarter-final of three Grand Slam tournaments previously.

However, the 26-year-old stunned seventh seed and two-time defending champion Gustavo Kuerten in the fourth round, before a quarter-finalist victory over 15th seed Guillermo Canas.

Costa faced compatriot and close friend Alex Corretja in his first major semi-final and prevailed in four sets to reach the championship match, where he faced another Spaniard: Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Eleventh seed and young gun Ferrero was the pre-match favourite, though Costa stunned the tennis world with a 6-1, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 victory — winning his 12th and final career singles title.

5) Thomas Johansson, 2002 Australian Open

Johansson had never previously made it past the third round of the Australian Open heading into the 2002 edition of the event, though a surprise run saw him ultimately take home the title.

The 16th seed quietly progressed through the tournament and ultimately did not face a top-20 seed on his way to the final, beating 21st seed Younes El Aynaoui in round three and 26th seed Jiri Novak in the semi-final.

The Swede was a significant underdog against ninth seed and 2000 US Open champion Marat Safin in the final, but rallied from a set down to stun the Russian 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(4) in Melbourne.

It was the only time Johanasson made it past the fourth round of the Australian Open, and he remains the last non-top-10 seed to lift the men’s singles title Down Under.

4) Gustavo Kuerten, 1997 French Open

Kuerten remains one of Roland Garros’ most popular champions, and his run to the first of his three French Open titles in 1997 remains one of the memorable in modern tennis history.

The Brazilian was ranked 66th in the world heading into the tournament and had never won an ATP title, though he caused a huge shock early on, stunning fifth seed and 1995 champion Thomas Muster in round three.

Reaching his first Grand Slam quarter-final, Kuerten then stunned third seed and reigning champion Yevgeny Kafelnikov in five sets to reach the last four, where he beat qualifier Filip Dewulf.

Kuerten faced a third former champion — 1993 and 1994 winner — Sergei Bruguera in the championship match, though he beat the 16th seed 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to complete an epic triumph.

3) Goran Ivanisevic, 2001 Wimbledon

After Wimbledon final defeats in 1992, 1994, and 1998, Ivanisevic’s hopes of Grand Slam glory looked dead and buried after slumping down the ATP Rankings in the early 2000s.

Ranked 125th in the world, the Croatian famously had to plead his case to receive a wildcard into the main draw — a decision that proved to be one of SW19’s best.

After battling his way through to the quarter-final, Ivanisevic battled past fourth seed Marat Safin in the last eight, before a famous five-set victory over sixth seed Tim Henman in the semi-final.

Ivanisevic faced third seed Pat Rafter inside a raucous Centre Court in the final, though an iconic 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 9-7 victory made him the first — and only — wildcard to win at the All England Club.

2) Mark Edmondson, 1976 Australian Open

A string of top players used to skip the Australian Open in the 1970s, a trend that partially helped world No 212 Mark Edmondson capture an improbable triumph at his home major in 1976.

In an event dominated by Australian players, the 21-year-old shocked fifth seed Phil Dent in the second round and would then beat 13th seed Dick Crealy in the quarter-final.

Edmondson then shocked top seed and Australian tennis great Ken Rosewall in four sets in the semi-final, before an incredible 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 victory over another Aussie legend, second seed John Newcombe, in the final.

He remains the lowest-ranked winner of a Grand Slam men’s singles title, and would ultimately reach a singles high of 15th in May 1982.

1) Gaston Gaudio, 2004 French Open

Unseeded and having never threatened at a Grand Slam previously, Argentine star Gaudio is our pick as the most surprising Grand Slam men’s singles champion of all time.

Ranked 44th in the world heading into Roland Garros, Gaudio knocked out 14th seed Jiri Novak in the second round and would ultimately progress to his first major quarter-final, where he breezed past 12th seed Lleyton Hewitt.

One of three Argentinians in the semi-final, the 25-year-old then stunned eighth seed David Nalbandian in straight sets to reach the final, where he pulled off an almighty win against third seed — and pre-tournament favourite — Guillermo Coria.

Gaudio was bagelled in the first set and was two sets to love down, though he battled back and ultimately saved two championship points in an enthralling 0-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 8-6 triumph.

He remains the last unseeded man to lift a major singles title, and never again made it past the fourth round of a major.

