ITF tournaments in Sharm El-Sheikh usually don’t attract much attention from the tennis world, or the wider world as a whole.

However, looking at players who have been in action in recent weeks, one name stands out: Stefan Gordy.

Though that name may not mean too much to many straight away, that is the real name of Redfoo – one of the biggest pop stars of the 2010s.

This is not the first time that American has been involved in tennis – though it is a surprise return to the sport just months out from his 50th birthday.

Tennis background

LMFAO – made up of Redfoo and Sky Blu (real name: Skyler Gordy) – were at the height of their fame in the early 2010s, with major hits such as ‘Party Rock Anthem’ and ‘Sexy and I Know It’.

It was at this point that Redfoo first became a fixture in the tennis world, thanks to his relationship with Victoria Azarenka.

The pop star dated Azarenka from 2012 until they split in 2014, during a period in which the Belarusian won two Australian Open titles and spent 51 weeks as the world No 1.

Redfoo was spotted in Azarenka’s box at the US Open in 2012, both the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2013 – and again in Melbourne in 2014.

The American’s tennis ambitions first came to the forefront during this time, famously trying to qualify for the 2013 US Open.

Under his birthname, entered a sectional qualifying event in Northern California, though won just three games in a 6-1, 6-2 defeat.

Redfoo also once sponsored the Henderson Tennis Open, an ITF women’s singles event in California.

The tournament was known as the Party Rock Open in 2012 and 2013 and was won by both Lauren Davis and Melanie Oudin before the two-year partnership came to an end.

Brief foray – and beach tennis

Despite his split from Azarenka in 2014, Redfoo’s (or Gordy’s) tennis ambitions remained undimmed.

In September 2016, he played in the USA F30 Futures event in Fountain Valley, California, losing 6-0, 7-5 to Spain’s Fernando Bogajo in the opening round of the qualifying draw.

He had also played doubles at an F28 futures event in Claremont earlier that month, partnering Chris Wettengel in a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Hunter Callahan and Martin Redlicki.

While also appearing at World Team Tennis Events, Redfoo also tried his hand at beach tennis in 2021.

Competing at the B10 Hermosa Beach, he and partner Andy Chang were beaten 6-2, 6-1 by Bryan Gunter and John Randolph.

However, they would then beat Shun Man Fung and Bret Matsumoto to reach the consolation final, where they were defeated by Kyle Yasue and Lorhan Zaccarias.

Return to ITF action

Redfoo’s initial return to tennis action took place in November 2023, when he lost in the opening round of the men’s doubles at a Masters Tour event in La Jolla.

However, it is his surprise appearance at the Futures events in Sharm El-Sheikh that has attracted the most attention.

Last week, the 49-year-old played in an M15-level event at the tournament, falling 6-0, 6-0 to Dusan Baranec, the current world No 2,017.

Sharm El-Sheikh usually plays host to an extended block of ITF-level events and, despite his heavy defeat, Redfoo was back in action earlier this week in Egypt.

He fared a little better on this occasion, though was still beaten heavily by world No 1,299 Leyton Rivera – losing 6-1, 6-0 to the Norwegian.

Who else has turned to tennis?

Surprisingly, the American is not the only famous figure to pick up tennis as a second career in recent years.

Just last November, Uruguayan football great Diego Forlan made his ATP debut at a challenger event in Montevideo, playing doubles alongside Federico Coria.

Forlan was not the first footballer to follow that pathway, with Italian icon Paolo Maldini having played doubles in a challenger tournament in Italy back in 2017.

