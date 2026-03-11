Roland-Garros eSeries set for 2026 return – and it will be bigger than ever

The world’s biggest eTennis competition is back and bigger than ever in 2026, with Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault set to once again attract competitors across the globe.

First launched in 2022, the competition has grown significantly in recent years, with 515,000 players from 221 territories contesting a total of 9.5 million matches on a virtual Court Philippe Chatrier in 2025.

In 2026, fans will again get to compete on Tennis Clash, the eSeries’ official mobile game, with the partnership between Tennis Clash and Roland Garros officially extended until 2030.

Giovanni Piffer, Head of Partnerships for Tennis Clash, commented: “The renewal of our partnership with the French Tennis Federation through 2030 reflects a shared ambition to make eTennis a lasting pillar of the global tennis ecosystem.

“By blending the heritage of Roland-Garros with cutting-edge digital experiences in Tennis Clash, we’re creating new ways for fans to engage with the sport while delivering an increasingly authentic and immersive competitive stage for players worldwide.”

Participating players will have the chance to compete in three opening qualifying events to reach the final stage, while fans will be able to watch the livestreamed final on YouTube.

The three qualified competitors will be joined in the final stage by the top female players from the first two open qualifiers, alongside the two finalists of the Grand Tour — the circuit reserved for the best Tennis Clash players — as well as defending champion Samuel Sanin Ortiz of Colombia.

The eight finalists will have the unique chance to contest their decisive matches in Paris, on stage at the Roland-Garros auditorium on Saturday, May 23 — one day before the second Grand Slam event officially gets underway on site.

The team stage, introduced last year, also returns and will once again be led by household names from the tennis world.

Meanwhile, Roland Garros has also announced the return of the Roland-Garros Junior Series Brazil by Renault for 2026.

Taking place from April 14-19 in Sao Paolo, 16 girls and 16 boys from the under-17 age category will battle it out to try and secure a wildcard into the junior French Open events later in the spring.

Rising Brazilian star Joao Fonseca is among the former winners of the Junior Series, triumphing in 2022, while South American tennis greats Juan Martin del Potro and Gabriela Sabatini are among the event’s ambassadors.

