The 2026 French Open has been packed with shock results and intriguing stories, but how have the women’s rankings been affected by events in Paris?

The women’s singles final at Roland Garros is set, with Maja Chwalinska taking on Mirra Andreeva on Saturday in a matchup no one would have predicted.

Here, we look at who could be the big winners and losers from the second Grand Slam of 2026 when the WTA Rankings are updated next week.

WTA Top 10 at start of French Open

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 9,960

2. Elena Rybakina – 8,313

3. Iga Swiatek – 7,273

4. Coco Gauff – 6,749

5. Jessica Pegula – 6,286

6. Amanda Anisimova – 5,958

7. Elina Svitolina – 4,315

8. Mirra Andreeva – 4,181

9. Victoria Mboko – 3,710

10. Karolina Muchova – 3,318

Aryna Sabalenka was defending 1,300 points at Roland Garros having been a runner-up in 2025, and the world No 1’s quarter-final exit this year means she has lost 870 points.

World No 2 Elena Rybakina suffered a second round loss, but despite this, the gap between the Kazakh and Sabalenka has been reduced to 947 points.

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Iga Swiatek remains the world No 3, but she has lost 540 points, taking her total to 6,733.

Jessica Pegula has climbed one place to world No 4 despite losing in the opening round in Paris.

This is because Coco Gauff, who started the tournament in fourth, has fallen to seventh after losing a massive 1,870 points. The American was the defending champion, but she fell in the third round this year.

Amanda Anisimova also lost in the third round, and she has climbed one spot to fifth.

WTA Top 10 in Live Rankings before French Open final (5 May)

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 9,090

2. Elena Rybakina – 8,143

3. Iga Swiatek – 6,733

4. Jessica Pegula – 6,056 (+1)

5. Amanda Anisimova – 5,848 (+1)

6. Mirra Andreeva – 5,051/5,751 (+2)

7. Coco Gauff – 4,879 (-3)

8. Elina Svitolina – 4,315 (-1)

9. Victoria Mboko – 3,670

10. Karolina Muchova – 3,438

Andreeva has jumped from eighth to sixth following her run to the final, and she will not move up further even if she secures the title.

Elina Svitolina remains on 4,315 points after losing in the French Open quarter-finals for the second straight year, but she has dropped one place to eighth.

Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova are still ninth and 10th respectively after their third round exits.

Winners outside the top 10

Marta Kostyuk’s run to her maiden Grand Slam semi-final will see her climb three positions to a new career-high ranking of world No 12.

Diana Shnaider, who also reached the last four at a major for the first time, will move up seven places to 16th.

Chwalinska has made a 93-place jump to a projected new career-high ranking of 21st following her fairytale run to the final as a qualifier, and the Pole will move to 14th if she wins the title.

Maria Sakkari (+12 to No 37), Oleksandra Oliynykova (+14 to 51), Diane Parry (+37 to No 55), Solana Sierra (+12 to No 56), Magda Linette (+13 to No 60), Peyton Stearns (+17 to No 61), Camila Osorio (+18 to No 68) and Wang Xiyu (+49 to No 99) have all made big jumps.

Losers outside the top 10

Madison Keys has dropped seven places from 19th to 26th, while Sara Bejlek has dropped 11 spots from 35th to 46th.

Outside of the top 50, former world No 8 Daria Kasatkina is down from 53rd to 65th.

Former world No 4 Sofia Kenin (-14 to No 101) and former world No 9 Veronika Kudermetova (-17 to No 102) have both dropped out of the top 100.

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