When news broke that world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka would take on former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios in a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash, the sporting world raised their eyebrows at the tantalising prospect.

To non-tennis fans, this was a contest they could get their teeth stuck into, with two of the most recognisable characters in the sport locking horns in a contest that could provide a few answers to the question over what would happen if a top female player took on a man ranked at the top of the game.

We won’t quite get a verdict on that debate as Sabalenka will be playing on a smaller court that Kyrgios and both players will only have one serve, so this is not a tennis match being played under conventional rules.

The one serve rule may have been introduced to reduce some of Kyrgios’ power, but it could also be a problem for Sabalenka if she starts getting nervous on her service delivery.

A little like the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match that appeared to be less than competitive, we can probably expect this ‘Battle of the Sexes’ tennis contest to be a little closer than some expect.

That may be because Kyrgios is not at 100 per-cent fitness and also because players who are represented by the same management company will be keen to put on a show for what is certain to be a huge audience around the world.

The BBC are screening the event live on their national platform in the UK and there will be so many more sports fans around the world watching the drama unfold in Dubai on December 28.

What we don’t want to see is a one-sided contest won by Kyrgios, even though that is an outcome that may well transpire if the big Aussie is anywhere near his best.

At the age of 30, Kyrgios has been battling knee problems in recent years and has hardly played since he made a run to the Wimbledon final back in 2022.

He is essentially a retired tennis player who is popping up in exhibition events once in a while, but the harsh reality must be that this wildly talented tennis player could still dismantle Sabalenka in front of the watching world.

“I know I’m going to win, so I don’t need to stay to watch him play,” said Sabalenka ahead of the showdown in Dubai and women’s tennis would welcome a strong performance from one of their most engaging leaders.

Kyrgios has stated that he would not need to try 100 per cent to win the match as he said: “When the world No 1 challenges you, you answer the call.

“I’ve got massive respect for Aryna – she’s a powerhouse and a true champion. But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play – I’m here to entertain. This is what I live for.”

Yet there is no doubt that this match has divided opinion, with former WTA Player and tennis commentator Rennae Stubbs making her feelings known on her podcast.

“No one gives a f— about what’s happening with Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios,” said Stubbs. “I mean, the only reason they’re putting this on is because it is literally their company Evolve, who’s a sponsor, who’s their management company. . . But what is in this for women’s tennis?”

If we treat this spectacle as little more than an exhibition that doesn’t mean too much for whoever wins, then we can all enjoy a little festive fun with Saba and Nick at the end of the month.

The trouble is, people may use a big Kyrgios win as a stick to beat women’s tennis with and that would not help the sport in any way.