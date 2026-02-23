Sebastian Korda beat fellow American Tommy Paul in straight sets in the Delray Beach Open final to win the third title of his career and with it came a decent jump in the ATP Rankings.

Playing in his seventh ATP Tour career singles final, Korda – who has struggled with injury the past few years – defeated fifth seed Paul 6-4, 6-3 on the hard courts in Florida for his first title since August 2024.

“[It means] a lot. I’ve been through some stuff the past couple of months, years,” the 25-year-old, who missed Wimbledon last year due to a stress fracture in his right leg – said. “I’ve lost a lot of finals and now to get one here in Delray — this is where I made my first ATP final — so it’s like a full-circle day. I’m just happy.”

Korda was unseeded for the tournament, but he took out second seed Casper Ruud in three sets in the fourth round and then defeated third seed Flavio Cobolli in straight sets to reach the final.

Paul was playing in his eighth final and hoping to win a fifth title, but he didn’t threaten Korda in the opening set with the latter break late to go one set up.

Although Paul broke in game one of the second set, Korda won four games in a row as he broke twice and went on to serve it out.

ATP Ranking Points Earned

Korda – a former world No 15 – had slipped outside the top 50 after losing in the first round of the Australian Open, but he climbed back to No 50 before the start of the ATP 250 event in Florida.

The American earned 200 points for his title as he was defending 50 points from the corresponding period 12 months ago.

That tally has helped him to climb 10 places in the rankings to No 40.

Former world No 8 Paul, who beat top seed Taylor Fritz and fourth seed Learner Tien en route to the final, picked up 115 points and is up two places to No 22.

Prize Money Earned In Delray Beach

Korda earned $106,460 for his title run to take his 2026 prize money earnings to $329,190 while his career tally now sits at $8,608,439.

Paul is now up to $468,402 for the year after he collected $62,115 for his runners-up finish and that has helped him to break the $13m mark as he has now earned $13,042,471, which puts him 72nd on the all-time list.

