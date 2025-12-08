Former WTA Tour star Anna Chakvetadze, who played Serena Williams twice, has told Tennis365 that it would be “very special for tennis” if the legendary American were to make a comeback.

Williams made her farewell at the 2022 US Open, having announced that she would “evolve away” from tennis rather than using the word retirement.

The former world No 1 won 23 Grand Slam singles titles between 1995 and 2022, and she is regarded by many to be the greatest women’s tennis player of all time.

Why is there speculation that Serena Williams could make a comeback?

Williams has sparked conjecture that she could make a return to tennis after it was revealed that she had re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA)’s International Registered Testing Pool (IRTP).

According to the ITIA, players on the IRTP need to inform the organisation about their whereabouts every day of the year through the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s ADAMS platform. By being on the list, players give the ITIA permission to conduct no-notice, out-of-competition testing as part of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP).

The ITIA’s website explains that players “may not return to sanctioned events unless they have made themselves available for out-of-competition testing for at least six months prior to the event in question.”

After the news emerged, Williams took to X/Twitter to respond to the strong speculation about her by insisting she would not be making a comeback.

“I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy,” Williams wrote.

Some remain convinced that Williams will return despite her statement.

In reply to Williams’ tweet, tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg asked: “Then why did you apply to reenter the testing pool?”

What has Anna Chakvetadze said about a potential Serena Williams comeback?

Chakvetadze, a former world No 5 who won eight WTA singles titles, crossed paths with Williams during an illustrious career spanning from 2003 to 2013.

Speaking exclusively to Tennis365, Chakvetadze shared her thoughts on the possibility of the tennis icon returning to the sport.

“Serena is a legend of our sport and one of the greatest champions in history,” said the Russian.

“If she ever decides to return, it would obviously be something very special for tennis.

“In individual matches, especially on the biggest stages, she could still look very competitive. But a full tournament, and especially the two-week Grand Slam distance, is a completely different challenge.

“The key question is how the body responds to that kind of physical load over time.

“If she does come back, I’m sure it would only be for something truly meaningful to her. She has achieved everything in tennis, and her legacy is already untouchable.”

What is Anna Chakvetadze’s record against Serena Williams?

Chakvetadze holds a 1-1 record from her two encounters with Williams.

In the pair’s first match, Chakvetadze won the opening set 6-4 before Williams was forced to retire due to injury, giving the Russian the victory.

Williams dismantled Chakvetadze 6-0, 6-1 in the second round of the 2010 Wimbledon Championships.

