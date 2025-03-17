Serena Williams away from the tennis court

Serena Williams’ tennis career is one of the greatest in history, with 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 319 weeks as world No 1 to her name.

However, the icon’s success has not been limited to the tennis court, with the 43-year-old having huge success off court with her business ventures.

Here, we look at some of Williams’ key investments and how she boosted her sizable tennis earnings.

Serena Ventures

Key to her success as a businesswoman is Serena Ventures, a venture capital fund she launched and founded in 2014 alongside Alison Rapport Stillman.

Serena Ventures specialises in investing and supporting companies led by under-represented founders.

Of the companies invested in, 79% are led by under-represented founders, with 54% led by women founders, 47% by Black founders, and 11% by Latino founders.

Through Serena Ventures, Williams has invested in over 85 companies and many have gone on to achieve huge success.

Fourteen of those businesses are now recognised as ‘Unicorn companies’, meaning they are valued as being worth over $1b.

Sporting endeaveours

Unsurprisingly, Williams has taken a huge interest in the sporting world through her investments over the years.

Her first foray into sports investments came back in 2009, when she and her sister Venus became the minority owners of the Miami Dolphins, becoming the first African-American women to own any stake in an NFL team.

It is unknown how much of the team the Williamses own, but the team’s valuation has soared since they purchased their stake 16 years ago.

At the time, the Dolphins were valued at $1.1b, though that had risen to $5.7b by January 2024.

Williams is also a key investor in Angel City, a women’s football team launched back in 2020 and now playing in the NWSL – the leading women’s football/soccer league in the United States.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion joined an array of high-profile figures who invested in Angel City’s launch, including fellow tennis icon Billie Jean King, Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman, and her husband Alexis Ohanian.

Investment from Disney CEO Bob Iger in 2024 raised Angel City’s valuation to £250m, making it the most valuable women’s sports team in the world.

Williams has also recently invested in the Toronto Tempo, with the basketball team set to become the WNBA’s first non-American side in 2026.

She said: “I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo.

“This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity.”

Personal ventures

Williams has also founded several of her own companies across the years.

Among them are WYN Beauty, a make-up brand launched in April 2024, and body care brand Will Perform, which was launched back in December 2022.

She has also launched multiple clothing brands over the years, including Serena and Aneres.

Net worth

Williams has an estimated net worth of $340m as of 2025, with a significant chunk of her fortune coming from her recent investments.

The American earned close to $95m across her playing career and is thought to have generated a not-insignificant fortune through sponsorship.

However, her estimated net worth has increased significantly from an estimated $260m in July 2023 – less than a year after her retirement from professional tennis.

It is believed that she has earned anywhere from $100-$175m through her business investments.

