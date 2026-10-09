He is the only player to play the Shanghai Masters more than Novak Djokovic but he’s never won the event

Novak Djokovic is set for his 12th appearance at the Shanghai Masters this year.

During that time, the star has won the Chinese Masters tournament a record four times, in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018.

Djokovic holds six records at the Shanghai Masters, including most titles, best winning percentage, most victories, and most matches, but he he does not hold the record for the most appearances at the tournament.

That belongs to Marin Cilic, who competed at his 13th Shanghai Masters event in 2026. The Croatian star lost to Arthur Fery in the first round to mark his record-setting appearance record.

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Despite playing the tournament more than anyone else, the Grand Slam champion has not managed to lift the title at the Shanghai Masters.

The closest the star got was a semifinal appearance at the 2017 event. Cilic was eventually beaten in straight sets by Rafael Nadal to exit the competition.

Elsewhere, Cilic has the quarterfinals of the Masters event, in 2012, where he was beaten in straight sets by Roger Federer.

Marin Cilic’s record at the Shanghai Masters

2009: 1R

2010: 1R

2011: 1R

2012: QF

2013: A

2014: 1R

2015: 3R

2016: 2R

2017: SF

2018: 2R

2019: 1R

2020: Not held

2021: Not held

2022: Not held

2023: A

2024: 1R

2025: 2R

2026: 1R

Outside of those two forays into the latter stages of the Chinese tournament, Cilic has largely struggled at the event he’s played more than anyone else.

Seven out of the 13 appearances he has made at the Shanghai Masters have ended in the first round, including this year’s defeat to Fery.

Three other times Cilic was beaten in the second round of the tournament too, so it has not been a vintage event for the big serving Croatian.

He only holds a 43% winning percentage in Shanghai, which is statistically his worst-performing Masters event on the ATP Tour calendar. In the 13 appearances at the Masters tournament, Cilic has managed just nine victories at the event.

Lukasz Kubot, Martin Klizan, Fernando Verdasco, Wu Di, Borna Coric, Kyle Edmund, Steve Johnson, Albert Ramos Vinolas, and Arthur Cazaux are the only players Cilic has managed to defeat at the Shanghai Masters.

For the player of his longevity and quality over the years, that is a fascinatingly poor record from one of the best players of his generation. The Asian swing tends to throw up some bizarre results, and Cilic’s history at the tournament is no different.

Nevertheless, the 2014 US Open champion has a piece of ATP Tour history that will be mightily impressive if it’s ever beaten again. 13th appearances at any Masters tournament is incredibly impressive and Cilic deserves his flowers for the achievement.