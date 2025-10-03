The Shanghai Masters is underway, and there will be plenty of players eyeing up significant opportunities in the ATP Rankings — and a few facing an uphill task to defend big points.

Here, we look at what points the tournament’s top 10 seeds are, or were, trying to defend at the Masters 1000 event this year, with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Taylor Fritz all in action.

World No 1 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the event after the draw was made, meaning he will drop 200 points from his quarter-final run last year.

2) Jannik Sinner – 1,000

Sinner beat Djokovic to lift his first Shanghai Masters title twelve months ago, and as a result has a full 1,000 points to defend this year.

The Italian will likely need to defend his title to have a strong chance of replacing Alcaraz as the world No 1 by the end of 2025.

3) Alexander Zverev – 100

Runner-up at this tournament in 2019, can Zverev start a late-season surge and win his second title of 2025 in Shanghai this week?

The German has just 100 points to defend at this year’s tournament, having suffered a surprise defeat to David Goffin in the fourth round in 2024.

4) Novak Djokovic – 650

No one can rival Djokovic’s record of four Shanghai Masters titles, and the Serbian came close to a fifth title in 2024, finishing as the runner-up.

The Serbian has 650 points to defend as a result, but has already started his 2025 campaign with a second-round victory over long-time rival Marin Cilic.

5) Taylor Fritz – 400

Looking to cement his place in the top four of the ATP Rankings across the rest of the year, Fritz has 400 semi-finalist points to defend from 2025.

The American was beaten by Djokovic in the semi-final twelve months ago and, having recently overtaken the 38-year-old in the rankings, will want to stay ahead of the Serbian.

6) Ben Shelton – 100

After a post-US Open injury layoff, Shelton has already been in Shanghai Masters action this week, falling to Goffin in his opening match.

The American had 100 points to defend from his 2024 fourth-round showing, and will drop 90 points as a result of his early exit.

7) Alex de Minaur – 0

Looking to end a topsy-turvy season on a high and secure his place in the ATP Finals, de Minaur has a significant chance to surge in Shanghai this year.

The Australian withdrew from the 2024 edition of the event due to a hip injury, and has no points to defend as a result.

8) Lorenzo Musetti – 10

After reaching the last eight of the US Open and the Chengdu Open final, Musetti will hope his China Open injury is not too serious as he looks to seal his own spot in the ATP Finals.

The eighth seed has just 10 points to defend in Shanghai, having lost to Goffin in the second round back in 2024.

9) Karen Khachanov – 0

After a strong summer came to a sudden halt with an early US Open defeat, Khachanov will hope to regain some momentum and finish 2025 on a high.

The Russian was beaten in the second round last year but, with that result not counted on his ranking, he has zero points to defend this year.

10) Holger Rune – 100

Another player looking to end an up-and-down season strongly, what impact can Rune have at this year’s event?

Beaten in the fourth round twelve months ago, the Dane has 100 points to defend here.

