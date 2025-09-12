Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam season is over and while he did not lift a 25th Grand Slam singles title, the Serbian’s status as one of the ATP Tour’s leading players remains intact.

The Serbian was one of just two men to reach the last four of every Grand Slam event in 2025, alongside Australian Open and Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner, and is third in the ATP Race to Turin, only trailing Sinner and race leader Carlos Alcaraz.

Aged 38, Djokovic’s schedule has unsurprisingly been more limited in 2025 due to his desire to rest his body and spend more time with his family, though have we seen the last of him on tour in 2025?

Here, we look at where Djokovic could play again this season.

Will Djokovic play again in 2025?

After losing in the third round of the US Open in 2024, Djokovic played just one more event that season — reaching the final of the Shanghai Masters.

However, while the Serbian is yet to announce an official decision regarding this year’s Masters event in Shanghai, a telling sign has emerged suggesting that he won’t play.

The official tournament poster has been released and, while the likes of reigning champion Sinner and Alcaraz are featured, Djokovic has not been included.

The 38-year-old is still on the official entry list for the tournament, but his withdrawal from the event now looks more likely than unlikely, with a priority on spending time with his family.

And, that leads to where Djokovic has committed to playing towards the end of this season: the Hellenic Championship in Athens.

It will be the first time that the event has been held, with the ATP 250 license for the event moving from Belgrade to the Greek capital.

However, it remains a ‘home’ event for Djokovic, who has set up base in Athens with his wife, Jelena, and his children, Stefan and Tara.

It was first reported earlier this year that Djokovic was looking to settle in the Greek capital as part of Greece’s ‘Golden Visa’ rule, though a reported fallout with the Serbian government has apparently pushed the 24-time Slam winner away from Belgrade.

Now, it has emerged that he and his wife have registered their children in an exclusive private school in Athens, with the city likely to become Djokovic’s long-term base.

This explains why he has committed to playing at the ATP 250 event, which will take place from November 2-8 later this year — he maintains his desire to stay close to his family.

It may also suggest that he will, much like in 2024, skip the ATP Finals, which are due to start on November 9th, just one day after the Athens tournament comes to its conclusion.

Outside of ATP action, Djokovic has also committed to the ‘Six Kings Slam’ in Riyadh, which will take place from October 15-18.

