The 2025 tennis season was one for the ages, with a string of huge breakthroughs, incredible matches, and an array of triumphs for the ages.

While there were plenty of moments to look back on, some stood out more than others, helping to make 2025 a season where tennis was well and truly alive.

Here, looking across both the ATP and WTA Tours, we pick our five standout moments from 2025.

Keys’ Australian Open odyssey

So long the ‘nearly woman’ of the WTA Tour, Keys re-wrote the narrative of her career with an epic run to the Australian Open title in January.

Her potential and big-match winning ability were never in doubt, though a string of tough losses and near-misses suggested Keys‘ hopes of major success were done and dusted.

However, after surviving a second-round scare against Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Keys would beat Danielle Collins, Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina, Iga Swiatek, and two-time reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka in consecutive matches to triumph.

It was one of the standout Grand Slam triumphs of modern times, and the 30-year-old would later reach a high of world No 5 in the WTA Rankings.

THAT Alcaraz vs Sinner Roland Garros final

Alcaraz versus Sinner was far and away the defining tennis rivalry of 2025, and their historic Roland Garros final was undoubtedly the match of the year — and one of the best of all time.

Expectations were high for a first Grand Slam final between the two stars, and the pair ultimately delivered a modern-day classic, producing the longest French Open final of the Open Era.

At two sets to love up, Sinner seemed to have his first French Open title in the bag — and then memorably held three championship points at 5-3 up in the fourth set.

That did not deter Alcaraz, though, who produced a comeback for the ages in a staggering 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) triumph.

Iga’s Bakery serves up staggering SW19 triumph

After a 13-month title drought — and the end of her French Open dominance — few would have predicted Swiatek to go all the way to the title at Wimbledon.

However, the event proved to be one of the most dominant runs of her career, dropping just one set on her way to the title — with her victory in the final stunning the tennis world.

A rampant Swiatek produced a scintillating performance, and with opponent Amanda Anisimova struggling in her first major final, needed just 57 minutes to seal a staggering 6-0, 6-0 victory.

It was just the third time in history that someone had won a major final with a double bagel, and the first time it had been done this century — while the triumph also saw the Pole move to 6-0 in major finals.

Mboko’s ‘A Star Is Born’ run in Montreal

Mboko was one of the most-improved stars of 2025, and the world No 18’s surge up the WTA Rankings was powered by her stunning run to the Canadian Open title.

Having already climbed from outside the top 300 to world No 85 in the WTA Rankings, Mboko received a wildcard into her home WTA 1000 events.

After beating Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin and Coco Gauff during her run, the 18-year-old stunned Elena Rybakina in the last four, saving match points to reach the final.

Mboko looked overawed early in the final against four-time major winner Osaka, though she rallied to triumph in three sets, and cemented her place as perhaps the WTA’s hottest prospect.

Vacherot’s history-making Shanghai surprise

While Mboko was perhaps the most surprising 1000-level champion on the WTA, there was no bigger shock than Vacherot’s extraordinary run to the Shanghai Masters title.

The Monegasque had never been ranked inside the top 100 of the ATP Rankings and was down at 204th in the world heading into the event, barely making the qualifying draw.

But, after progressing through qualifying and beating the likes of Alexander Bublik early on, Vacherot stunned Holger Rune in the last eight, before an even more shocking semi-final victory over Novak Djokovic.

Vacherot then memorably beat his very own cousin, fellow surprise finalist Arthur Rinderknech, to lift the title, and is now established as a top-40 star.

