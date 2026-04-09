The likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Alex Eala will battle it out for a first prize of cheque of nearly $200,000 and a brand new car at the 2026 Stuttgart Open.

As is tradition, the Stuttgart Open – also known as the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix due to the long-standing sponsorship agreement with the luxury German automobile manufacturer – offers a new car to the winner and this year it will be a Porsche 911 Carrera S cabriolet.

2026 marks the 48th edition of the German tournament, but it has only been staged in Stuttgart since 2006 as it was held in Filderstadt from 1975 until 2005.

The tournament has always been able to lure big-name players with previous winners including Tracy Austin, Martina Navratilova, Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova, Angelique Kerber and Ashleigh Barty.

Three former champions are in the 2026 field with Jelena Ostapenko returning to defend the trophy – and car – she won in 2025 while Elena Rybakina was crowned champion in 2024, and Swiatek won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2022.

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World No 1 Sabalenka has finished runner-up four times as she lost to Ostapenko last year, was also defeated by Swiatek in 2023 and 2022, and was beaten by Barty in 2021.

The other notable names in the draw include world No 3 Gauff as well as rising stars Mirra Andreeva and Eala with the latter making her debut at the WTA 500 event.

Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova and Victoria Mboko are the only top-10 stars who are missing from the line-up.

This year’s tournament will once again offer big money with tournament organisers confirming a total financial commitment of €1,049,083 ($1,206,446).

Stuttgart Open Prize Money Breakdown

Besides winning a Porsche, Ostapenko also earned €142,610 ($164,002) while Sabalenka received €87,825 ($100,999), but there will, as per usual, be an increase in the prize money across the board.

Champion: €161,310 ($188,135)

Runner-up: €99,565 ($116,122)

Semi-finalists: €57,395 ($66,939)

Quarter-finalists: €30,495 ($35,566)

Second round: €15,690 ($18,299)

First round: €11,309 ($13,189)

Ranking Points On Offer

The WTA uses a rolling, 52-week cumulative system for the rankings which means players have to defend points they earned from the corresponding period 12 months ago.

Example: Ostapenko won the title in 2025 and earned the maximum of 500 points so she will drop those 500 points at the start of the tournament and will then earn points for every win. If she loses in the second round she will be -440 for the event.

Points Breakdown

Champion: 500

Runner-up: 325

Semi-finalists: 195

Quarter-finalists: 108

Second round: 60

First round: 1

Ostapenko, of course, is defending 500 points while Sabalenka will drop 325 points. Paolini and Ekaterina Alexandrova were the semi-finalists in 2025 so they will defend 195 points while Gauff and Swiatek were among those who lost in the quarter-final.

Andreeva and Emma Navarro (who will also feature again in 2026) lost in the second round so they will defend 60 points while Eala was playing on the WTA Challenger Tour 12 months ago, but the 15 points she won are non-countable.