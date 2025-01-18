Australian Open Week 1 Verdict: Swiatek & Djokovic improving, Gauff & Alcaraz impress

Seven days down, eight to go.

Week One of the Australian Open is done and dusted and after what has been a dramatic, enthralling, and, at some points, tense start to the tournament, all eyes now move to the second week.

However, there is plenty to reflect on and digest from the past seven days of action.

Ahead of play on Sunday, we reflect on how the biggest names have faired Down Under.

Swiatek and Djokovic moving through the gears

Despite being leading title contenders in the men’s and women’s draw respectively, doubts circled over both Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek heading into the Australian Open.

For Djokovic, it was a case of whether he would be able to find his best form after a difficult 2024, while for Swiatek, it was about playing on her less favoured fast courts – and the aftermath of her doping case.

However, both have dismissed a significant number of concerns across their first three matches.

Djokovic’s level was solid, if unspectacular, in rounds one and two, though his demolition job of 26th seed Tomas Machac in round three sent out a warning shot to his rivals.

Meanwhile, Swiatek produced a robust display in round one against Katerina Siniakova, though has only dropped three games across her next two matches.

Both have found something close to their best form – and will prove tough to stop.

Gauff and Alcaraz: Second favourites shine

Heading into Melbourne, Coco Gauff was arguably the second favourite in the women’s draw, while Carlos Alcaraz was second favourite in the men’s event.

Neither of the two have done anything to suggest that is no longer the case, with both stars – the third seeds in their respective draws – impressing throughout the opening seven days of action.

Gauff is yet to drop a set in Melbourne, with her third-round victory against 30th seed Leylah Fernandez on Friday her best performance of the event so far.

Alcaraz was tested a little more in his round three contest, dropping his first set of the tournament against Nuno Borges, though his four-set win was still largely convincing.

Having stormed past Alexander Shevchenko and Yoshihito Nishioka in his opening two matches, this is arguably the best tennis the Spaniard has ever produced in Australia – can he keep it up?

Australian Open News

Iga Swiatek asked if she ‘enjoys being ruthless’ after Emma Raducanu demolition at Australian Open

Gael Monfils makes Australian Open history with stunning Taylor Fritz win

Defending champions stay strong

Reigning men’s champion Jannik Sinner and women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka have not always produced vintage tennis at this tournament so far.

However, they have shown more than enough to suggest they could easily retain their titles.

Sabalenka did not have an easy time of things against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in round two or Clara Tauson in round three, though has now not dropped a set at the Australian Open since the 2023 final.

Meanwhile, Sinner surprisingly lost the opening set against Tristan Schoolkate in round two, though eased through that contest after then – and breezed past Marcos Giron on Saturday.

Both world No 1’s are on 17-match winning streaks at the hard court majors, and it will take some effort to snap those runs.

Zverev under the radar as ‘Next Gen’ falter

Despite being the second seed, the noise around Sinner, Alcaraz, and Djokovic meant there was less focus on Zverev coming into the opening Grand Slam of 2025.

However, the world No 2 has done something that none of those three have been able to do; reach the second week without dropping a set.

Zverev has moved through his draw very nicely and without little fuss, and the lack of noise around him points seems to be working to his advantage.

His comfortable progression contrasts with the fortunes of many of his ‘Next Gen’ contemporaries who have faltered dramatically in Australia.

Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitispas all fell early and now find themselves reflecting on what they must improve to try and stay towards the top of the ATP.

WTA ‘top three’ separate themselves

Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Gauff were the three leading contenders coming into the draw, and – one week in – that has not changed in the slightest.

Potential challengers such as fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, fifth seed Zheng Qinwen, and seventh seed Jessica Pegula, have all fallen before round four.

Sixth seed and former finalist Elena Rybakina is arguably the biggest threat, though the Kazakh is an injury doubt looking ahead in Melbourne.

As things stand, it could well be a shootout between the top three seeds.

Read Next: 5 staggering Novak Djokovic statistics after latest Australian Open win: ft. his Grand Slam record since turning 30