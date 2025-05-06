All roads lead to Rome.

With the Madrid Open done and dusted, the ATP and WTA elite head to the Foro Italico for the final big event before Roland Garros.

Our writers Kevin Palmer, Oli Dickson Jefford, Shahida Jacobs, and Ewan West predict who will triumph at the Italian Open.

Italian Open – Men’s singles

KP: The stage is set for Jannik Sinner to explode back into tennis with a bang and he has to go into this as the man to beat. Cheered on by his home fans in Rome, the world No 1 has questions to answer in his own mind as he returns from a three-month ban, but he has the class to make a triumphant return by winning in Italy.

ODJ: Assuming he is back to full fitness, I can’t look past Carlos Alcaraz, though a potential semi-final against the much-improved Lorenzo Musetti is a fun prospect.

SJ: Despite Jannik Sinner’s return, Carlos Alcaraz looked in good shape at the Monte Carlo Masters and will win his first title in Rome. Of course, it largely depends on his fitness.

EW: Carlos Alcaraz remains the man to beat on clay if fully fit, and a favourable early path should give him the chance to play his way into the tournament. A potential final showdown with a returning Jannik Sinner is a mouthwatering prospect, and I’m backing the Spaniard.

Italian Open – Women’s singles

KP: Aryna Sabalenka is the player to beat after her big win in Madrid, but look out for Madison Keys to have a good run in Rome after she showed some positive signs during her run to the Madrid quarter-finals.

ODJ: After an encouraging return to form in Madrid and with good results in Rome previously, Coco Gauff could capture her first WTA title of 2025 at the Foro Italico.

SJ: Aryna Sabalenka has played 21 matches since the start of March, reaching four finals. She will most likely have to beat Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff/Mirra Andreeva and Iga Swiatek to win the Italian Open. If the seedings hold, we will have an exhausted Sabalenka against a low-on-confidence Swiatek in the final. I think I will stick with Swiatek to defend her title.

EW: While Iga Swiatek’s form is a real concern, she tends to reach a different level on the slow clay of Rome and the French Open. With a manageable draw, the Pole could end her almost year-long drought without a title (or final) at an event where she has not lost a completed match since 2020.

T365 Fantasy Game

This season, our writers are competing to see who can earn as many points as possible by predicting the champions at every ATP and WTA-level tournament.

Five points are available for a correct champion pick, with three for a runner-up, and one for a semi-finalist.

This becomes seven points for a champion, five for a runner-up, three for a semi-finalist, and one for a quarter-finalist at Grand Slams.

Last week saw the team all win five points, with all four writers correctly backing Aryna Sabalenka to win the Madrid Open women’s title.

However, there was less success in the men’s event, with a range of picks including Carlos Alcaraz – who withdrew, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev all failing to reach the last four.

Standings

1) Oli Dickson Jefford – 93

2) Ewan West – 82

3) Kevin Palmer – 57

4) Shahida Jacobs – 52

