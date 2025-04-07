The clay-court season is in full swing – and all eyes are on the Monte Carlo Masters.

The first Masters 1000 event on the dirt this year is underway and is set to play host to a fascinating week of tennis, with several key storylines to follow.

Here, our writers Oli Dickson Jefford, Ewan West, Kevin Palmer, and Shahida Jacobs predict their tournament champions.

(ATP 1000) Monte Carlo Masters

ODJ: Having returned to form in Miami, and with a fairly kind draw here, perhaps it’s time for Novak Djokovic to get his hands on that elusive 100th title.

EW: Carlos Alcaraz will likely face a serious test against Francisco Cerundolo in his opener, but it’s hard to see him losing a third straight match. The reigning French Open champion’s draw gets better after that, and the extra time he’s had to prepare and make the transition to clay after his early Miami exit could give him an edge.

KP: All eyes will be on Carlos Alcaraz but he has been handed a tough draw. If he gets through to the weekend, he will be the favourite. If not, look out for Casper Ruud to have a shot at the title in Monte Carlo.

SJ: Despite his recent struggles in Monte Carlo, I think Novak Djokovic will finally win title No 100 as he has an “easy” opening few rounds, so can find his rhythm before facing the big guns.

T365 Fantasy Game

This season, our writers are competing to see who can earn as many points as possible by predicting the champions at every ATP and WTA-level tournament.

Five points are available for a correct champion pick, with three for a runner-up, and one for a semi-finalist.

This becomes seven points for a champion, five for a runner-up, three for a semi-finalist, and one for a quarter-finalist at Grand Slams.

Last week was a particularly strong week for Oli, who successfully predicted Camila Osorio’s triumph in Bogota and Jessica Pegula’s win in Charleston.

With finalist points for Sebastian Baez in Bucharest and semi-final points for Tommy Paul in Houston, he extends his overall lead with 14 points for the week.

Ewan and Shahida also successfully backed Osorio in Bogota, with Ewan also earning three points for picking Baez and one for picking Paul.

Shahida also earned a further three points after Houston pick Frances Tiafoe reached the final, while Kevin also backed the eventual Houston runner-up.

Standings

1) Oli Dickson Jefford – 74 points

2) Ewan West – 59 points

3) Shahida Jacobs – 42 points

4) Kevin Palmer – 38 points

