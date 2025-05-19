The French Open may be just one week away, but that has not stopped several ATP and WTA stars taking to the court at one final event ahead of the second Grand Slam of 2025.

Here, our writers Ewan West, Shahida Jacobs, and Oli Dickson Jefford predict their upcoming tournament winners.

(ATP 500) Hamburg Open – Men’s singles

ODJ: I was surprised by Alexander Zverev’s decision to go against the tide and take a late wildcard into Hamburg, but the German is the clear class of the field after a spate of withdrawals.

SJ: Alexander Zverev to win his second title on home soil this year if he decides to play the full tournament and not withdraw after a few matches.

EW: Alexander Zverev has a kind draw and should be tough to stop after all the big-name withdrawals.

(ATP 250) Geneva Open – Men’s singles

ODJ: With doubts over top two seeds Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic, and three-time champion Casper Ruud absent, maybe 2024 runner-up and third seed Tomas Machac can pounce.

SJ: The top seeds usually end up withdrawing from the tournament during the latter stages, but I suspect Taylor Fritz needs the match practice and will be last man standing.

EW: Novak Djokovic may need to face some players he has lost to in the last year, but that could give him the motivation he needs as he continues his search for a 100th title.

(WTA 500) Internationaux de Strasbourg – Women’s singles

ODJ: Top seed Jessica Pegula has already won two titles and reached a further two finals in 2025, and is well-placed for further success here.

SJ: The half of the draw is quite brutal, so I suspect the winner will come from the bottom half. Even though Elena Rybakina is not in good form, she has time to play herself into title-winning shape.

EW: Elena Rybakina has won three titles on clay and has a good chance to rediscover her form in Strasbourg.

(WTA 250) Morocco Open – Women’s singles

ODJ: After winning her eighth WTA 125 title last week, seventh seed Mayar Sherif is one to watch in Rabat.

SJ: Camila Osorio’s three titles have come on clay and she has already won one trophy on the red dirt this year so she could be looking at title No 4 after the Morocco event.

EW: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro has had some solid clay results, and she could profit in a wide-open top half of the draw.

T365 Fantasy Game

This season, our writers are competing to see who can earn as many points as possible by predicting the champions at every ATP and WTA-level tournament.

Five points are available for a correct champion pick, with three for a runner-up, and one for a semi-finalist.

This becomes seven points for a champion, five for a runner-up, three for a semi-finalist, and one for a quarter-finalist at Grand Slams.

Last week was a strong week for current leader Oli, who successfully backed Carlos Alcaraz for the men’s title, and earned three points for Coco Gauff’s runner-up finish.

Shahida and Ewan also earned five points for backing Alcaraz, while Kevin Palmer earned three points for backing Jannik Sinner.

Standings

1) Oli Dickson Jefford – 101 points

2) Ewan West – 87 points

3) Kevin Palmer – 60 points

5) Shahida Jacobs – 59 points

