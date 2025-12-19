It was the announcement that shocked the tennis world, and all eyes remain on Carlos Alcaraz and his team two days after he confirmed a sudden split from Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The world No 1 revealed the end of a near-seven-year-long partnership with coach Ferrero on Wednesday, with several reasons now being speculated for the sudden announcement.

With Ferrero no longer part of Alcaraz’s team, we look at how his entourage now appears to take shape, less than one month until the start of his 2026 campaign.

Samuel Lopez — Coach

Having previously stepped in on occasion to coach Alcaraz when Ferrero was absent, coach Lopez officially joined the Spaniard’s team ahead of the 2025 season.

It was a year that proved to be the most successful of Alcaraz’s career to date, and the 55-year-old was responsible for several key tweaks in the world No 1’s game, particularly on his serve.

With Ferrero now out of the picture, Lopez is currently Alcaraz’s sole coach for now — though it appears the rest of his team are keen on a new lead coach being appointed.

Carlos Alcaraz Sr — Father and key advisor

Carlos Alcaraz Sr is thought to be a key factor in his son’s split from Ferrero, with the relationship between the two men thought to have been in decline for some time.

Alcaraz tends to have either his father or his mother, Virginia, travelling with him to tournaments, and in recent months, it has tended to be Carlos Sr travelling with him.

Carlos Sr appears to wield huge influence over his son’s career, and will likely remain a decisive factor in his entourage across 2026 and beyond.

Alvaro Alcaraz — Brother and hitting partner

Another common face in Alcaraz’s team is that of his older brother, Alvaro, who is himself a former player.

Alvaro is primarily his brother’s hitting partner at tournaments and during training sessions, though is also a close confidante of the world No 1.

Juanjo Moreno — Fitness coach

When Carlos Alcaraz bounced back from a shock ankle injury early on in his Japan Open campaign, there was one man he thanked: Juanjo Moreno.

Moreno has been a long-term fixture in the world No 1’s team and has proven highly important, helping Alcaraz bounce back from multiple injury issues across his career.

He was present for world No 1’s French Open and US Open triumphs in 2025, and looks set to remain a valued team member in 2026.

Fran Rubio — Physiotherapist

One of the more recent additions to Team Alcaraz, physiotherapist Rubio joined Alcaraz’s entourage in February 2025.

Rubio works alongside Moreno to manage the six-time Grand Slam champion’s health and fitness, and has known Alcaraz and his team for a long period.

Alberto Lledo — Trainer

Managing Alcaraz’s overall strength and conditioning training is Lledo, a hugely experienced fitness and personal trainer.

Lledo has been with the 22-year-old throughout his rise from a promising young talent to becoming one of the very best players in the world.

Albert Molina — Agent

Another huge influence in Alcaraz’s career is his agent, Albert Molina.

The former agent of fellow Spanish tennis players David Ferrer and Nicolas Almagro, Molina has masterminded Alcaraz’s rise into becoming one of the most famous sportsmen in the world — and a lucrative figure for sponsors.

