Madison Key capped off a memorable Australian swing by winning two titles Down Under, including a maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

After winning the biggest trophy of her career, Keys paid tribute to her dream squad: “I have wanted this for so long, and I have been in one other Grand Slam final and it did not go my way, and I didn’t know if I was ever going to be able to get back to this position to try to win a trophy again. And my team believed in me every step of the way, so thank you so much

“They believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, and helped me every step of the way. Last year was so tough with some really bad injuries and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it again, and to be here and have this trophy – and also be able to do it with my husband who is kind of dazed and confused over there – I love you all so much, and I cannot wait for more.”

Her husband and former player Bjorn Frataneglo is at the forefront of her coaching team, but two other members Kayla Fujimoto Epperson and Reshard Langford, have also played a crucial role in her rise back to the top.

From Player To Coach

Frataneglo’s playing career and coaching role are well documented as he peaked at No 99 in the ATP Rankings in 2016 before retiring in 2023.

Not long after hanging up his racket, the American started working with his then girlfriend Keys – whom he started dating in 2017 before turning the knot in November 2024 – and they had instant success.

Keys won her second Eastbourne International title in June 2023, beating Daria Kasatkina in straight sets and in May 2024 she defeated compatriot Danielle Collins in the final of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

On the Grand Slam front, she reached the quarter-final of the French Open in 2023 and then stepped up to the semi-final of the US Open before losing in three sets against Aryna Sabalenka, a match many felt she should have won.

She then missed the 2024 Australian Open due to a shoulder injury, writing “This obviously isn’t the best news to start the tennis season, but I also know I’m making the right choice for my body.”

And it was certainly a good decision with Fujimoto Epperson and Langford key to that.

Upping Her Fitness Game

Tennis physio Fujimoto Epperson first worked with Jennifer Brady on the WTA Tour, but she has been an ever-present member of the Keys squad for the past two years.

After missing the first two months of the season, she was back to her best in Strasbourg, but just as she looked to have found her best form again, injury struck again and it all ended in tears at Wimbledon.

She was 5-2 up in the decider before a hamstring injury forced her to retire with the score at 5-5.

Another setback just when she found her way back, but this was where Fujimoto Epperson once again played an important role as she helped her to regain strength, speed, flexibility, and endurance.

In an interview with SELF.com, Keys stated “You kind of have to rebuild confidence back with your body after an injury” adding she has “basically done every single hamstring and adductor exercise that’s ever been created”.

Fujimoto Epperson, who was part of the bridal squad along with Brady, Laura Robson, Jessica Pegula, Desirae Krawczyk and Taylor Townsend when Keys and Frataneglo got married, certainly helped her player to build stronger hamstrings.

Keys has already played 15 matches so far in 2025 and she has a record of 14-1, winning the Australian Open and Adelaide International.

Reshard Langford

Along with Fujimoto Epperson, Reshard Langford has also been important to Keys’s fitness as he is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and has worked with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for more than a decade.

Langford is a former NFL player and played for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions, but he has also had some big success in the world of tennis as he helped Ben Shelton before the youngster made his breakthrough.

“I helped [Ben] with his footwork and him being able to move under control and know when to speed it up and know when to slow down and how to slow down properly,” he told ESPN a few years ago.

Now Shelton is a top-20 player and Keys has returned to the top 10 of the WTA Rankings.

Keys has always been noted for her power, but she has certainly added new dimensions to her game and it was visible during her incredible run in Melbourne as she defeated 10th seed Danielle Collins, sixth seed Elena Rybakina, 28th seed Elina Svitolina, second seed Iga Swiatek and top seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.