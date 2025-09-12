The ATP rankings may be the official gauge on the pecking order of the top players in men’s tennis, but the rolling 52-week system used to compile that list doesn’t always provide an accurate reflection of the current state of play in the men’s game.

Players who play more tournaments than others can pick up ranking points that inflate their ranking, with the game’s finest players not always getting the ranking their current form merits.

There is no doubt that Carlos Alcaraz deserves his position at the top of the ATP Rankings after his US Open final win against Jannik Sinner, but here is our unofficial top 10 reflecting the results and performances served up by the game’s greats in 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz (ATP Ranking No 1)

After his disappointing Wimbledon final defeat against Sinner, the 22-year-old Spaniard bounced back in impressive fashion to beat his great rival in the US Open final in New York.

Alcaraz’s comprehensive victory over Sinner earned him a sixth Grand Slam title and also the world No 1 ranking, with Alcaraz the man to beat once again.

2. Jannik Sinner (ATP Ranking No 2)

The Italian was challenged by Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open and then well beaten by Alcaraz in the final, but he is comfortably the second best player in the world.

Sinner’s power hitting from the back of the court is too much for most of his rivals and he has now vowed to take his game to the next level after his defeat against Alcaraz in Flushing Meadows.

3. Novak Djokovic (ATP Ranking No 4)

It is a remarkable tribute to Djokovic’s enduring brilliance that he remains the third best player in the world at the age fo 38.

Reaching the semi-finals of all four Grand Slam semi-finals in 2025 would be hailed as a stunning year for most players, but Djokovic is extending his career in an attempt to try and win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title and he can’t find a way to beat Alcaraz and Sinner when it matters most.

4. Jack Draper (ATP Ranking No 7)

One of the shining stars of the opening half of this year, Draper blew his rivals away to win the Inidan Wells Masters in March, as he highlighted when he can do when he is fit and firing.

Draper’s long-running battles with injury are his biggest problem and they have tripped him up again as he has been forced to end his 2025 campaign early with an arm injury.

5. Ben Shelton (ATP Ranking No 6)

Shelton could have been on course for a deep run at the US Open until injury forced him out of the tournament.

That emotional exit will inspire this fiery young competitor to come back for more and he will be a threat to everyone in the game when he reaches his peak.

6. Felix Auger-Aliassime (ATP Ranking No 13)

This big-serving Canadian was showing signs of a revival in his game ahead of the US Open and he backed that up with some impressive performances as he reached the semi-finals in New York.

With Draper out for the season, Auger-Aliassime is a contender to reach the ATP Finals in Turin in November, as he heads into an indoor phase of the season where he often excels.

7. Taylor Fritz (ATP Ranking No 5)

The American was disappointed to lose against Novak Djokovic in the US Open quarter-finals, with his losing record against the Serbian extending to an alarming 11-0.

That statistic highlights the reality that Fritz is knocking on the door at the very top of the men’s game, but he comes up short when he faces Alcaraz, Sinner or Djokovic.

8. Alexander Zverev (ATP Ranking No 3)

This has been a bizarre year for Zverev, as he has limped from one disappointment to the next and has still managed to hang on to the No 3 ranking in the ATP list.

His true status in the game right now is not so lofty and he needs to find some form as he has plenty of points to defend from his Paris Masters win last year and also at the ATP Finals.

9. Alex de Minaur (ATP Ranking No 8)

One of the great battlers in the men’s game, De Minaur appears to be reaching his potential as a consistent top ten player.

Like Fritz, he comes up short against the true title contenders, but every player has to strive to hit their ceiling and this gutsy Aussie has done that so far in his career.

10. Lorenzo Musetti (ATP Ranking No 9)

Like De Minaur, Musetti has moved his game to another level over the last couple of years and he is closing in on qualification for the ATP Finals that will be staged in his Italian homeland.

A solid player who has few weaknesses, he just can’t repel the pace and power that comes his way when he plays the game’s biggest hitters, as Sinner highlighted as he hammered his compatriot at the US Open.

