The official tennis rankings are one of the key facets of the sport, but the ATP list does not always give an accurate reflection of the current form of the top players in the men’s game.

The rolling 52-week ranking reflects results that could date back several months and does not give an indication of a slump in form for a player or a surge of success.

Carlos Alcaraz deserves his position at the top of the ATP Rankings after his US Open final win against Jannik Sinner, but here is our unofficial top 10 reflecting the results and performances served up by the game’s greats in recent months.

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ATP Ranking No 1)

The 22-year-old Spaniard turned in a brilliant performance to win the US Open and reclaim the No 1 spot. He backed that up with a win in Japan and is the best player in the world right now.

2. Jannik Sinner (ATP No 2)

Sinner stands alone as Alcaraz’s chief rival, with the ‘Big 2’ in men’s tennis likely to face each other again this year either at the ATP Finals in Turin or the Davis Cup finals in Bologna.

3. Novak Djokovic (ATP No 5)

Djokovic is back in action this week in Shanghai and even though he is well past his 38th birthday, he has proved in 2025 that he is the third best player in the world after reaching the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams.

4. Taylor Fritz (ATP No 4)

Fritz secured an impressive win against Alcaraz at the Laver Cup to confirm his return to form and he backed that up by reaching the final at the Japan Open. This has not been his best year and his inconsistency was highlighted by an early defeat against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Shanghai on Sunday, but he is a threat when he is at his best.

5. Ben Shelton (ATP Ranking No 6)

Shelton could have been on course for a deep run at the US Open until injury forced him out of the tournament and he will be hoping to return to make an impact in the second half of the season.

6. Alex de Minaur (ATP Ranking No 7)

One of the great battlers on the ATP Tour is striving to secure his place in the ATP Finals in Turin and he should get there with something to spare.

7. Jack Draper (ATP Ranking No 8)

It is easy to forget the impact this powerful Brit had in the opening months of the season, as he won the Indian Wells Masters and confirmed he is a threat to Alcaraz with his power-packed game. If he can stay fit, and that is a big if, he could be a Grand Slam contender in 2026.

8. Lorenzo Musetti (ATP Ranking No 9)

The Italian has enjoyed a consistent season, but he is exposed when he takes on the big hitters at the top of the rankings. Musetti is in contention to secure a place in the ATP Finals in front of his Italian fans next month.

9. Holger Rune (ATP Ranking No 11)

Rune has been bubbling under the surface on the ATP Tour this year and it feels like he could become a big threat once again if he adds that layer of consistency to his game.

10. Alexander Zverev (ATP Ranking No 3)

What has happened to the German giant? Another early exit in Shanghai continued a horrible run of form and he needs to reinvent himself heading into 2026.

