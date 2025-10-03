Roger Federer more than made his mark on the court during one of the most extraordinary careers in tennis history, and the 20-time Grand Slam champion is continuing to make his mark off it.

Since his retirement in 2022, the tennis great has remained heavily involved in the sporting world, and one of his highest-profile endeavours is On, the sports clothing brand he has invested in and partnered with for a number of years.

On has a growing influence in the wider sporting world but, perhaps thanks to Federer’s position, also has a growing status within tennis. Here, we look at the nine tennis players currently sponsored by the Swiss clothing brand.

Iga Swiatek

On’s marquee signing is undoubtedly Swiatek, the leading female tennis player of her generation to date — with six Grand Slam titles and 125 weeks as the world No 1 to her name.

Swiatek joined On in March 2023 and has remained at the forefront of the brand from a tennis perspective ever since, winning two French Open titles and a Wimbledon title since then, as well as an Olympic bronze medal.

Ben Shelton

Joining On at the same time as Swiatek in March 2023, Shelton was fresh off his breakout run to the last eight of the Australian Open at the time the brand signed him, and he has consistently scaled new heights since.

The winner of three ATP Tour titles, the popular American star is now an Australian Open and US Open semi-finalist, and is currently at a career-high of world No 6 in the ATP Rankings.

Joao Fonseca

A then 16-year-old Fonseca was signed up at the same time as Shelton and Swiatek, a move that looks to have struck gold thanks to the Brazilian star’s impressive rise up the sport in 2025.

The Brazilian won his first ATP title at the Argentina Open and won his opening round matches on his debut appearances at all four Grand Slams in 2025, cracking the top 50 of the ATP Rankings for the first time.

Flavio Cobolli

Italian star Cobolli joined On in May 2024, and is another who has gone on to scale the greatest heights of his career in recent months.

The 23-year-old has won the first two ATP Tour titles of his career in Bucharest and Hamburg in 2025, and reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon, reaching a high of 17th in the rankings.

Julieta Pareja

The first American female tennis player to join On, rising star Pareja has been sponsored by the clothing brand since June 2025.

The 16-year-old made her Grand Slam main draw debut at the US Open in 2025 and was also a girls’ singles finalist at Wimbledon this summer, reaching world No 1 in the ITF junior rankings.

Henry Bernet

The first of Federer’s tennis-playing compatriots to sign for On, rising star Bernet has been sponsored by the brand since January 2025.

Just days after officially signing for On, the teen star lifted the Australian Open boys’ singles title Down Under, and is one of the most exciting talents to watch in the men’s game.

Reda Bennani

Joining On in 2024, rising star Bennani is another one of the ATP’s most interesting young talents to watch in the years to come.

In 2024, he became the first Moroccan boy to win a junior Wimbledon match in 20 years, and he won his first professional title at an ITF World Tour Tennis event in Tangier in July 2025.

Julia Stusek

The daughter of former WTA player Petra Holubová, 17-year-old Stusek is considered one of the brightest talents in German tennis, and was a girls’ doubles finalist at the 2024 Australian Open and US Open.

Stusek made her WTA main-draw debut at the 2024 Bad Homburg Open, and is occasionally coached by Melanie Molitor — the former coach and mother of tennis legend Martina Hingis.

Yeri Hong

Another rising WTA star — and currently the youngest player on On’s books — Hong has been sponsored by the brand since 2024.

The Korean is one of the youngest players on the junior circuit and is slowly making her first steps into the professional game.

