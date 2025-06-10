Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner produced a French Open final for the ages in 2025 – but where does it rank among the greatest Grand Slam finals of all time?

Here, looking at a range of factors, we rank our ten greatest Grand Slam men’s singles finals of the Open Era.

10) Novak Djokovic def Roger Federer, 6–7(7), 6–4, 7–6(7), 5–7, 6–4 – 2014 Wimbledon

A criminally underrated final, a high-quality affair between Djokovic and Federer saw the Serbian ultimately become just the third man to beat the Swiss in a Grand Slam final.

Federer edged the opening set in a tiebreak before Djokovic battled his way into a two-sets-to-one lead, and he stormed to a 5-2 lead in the fourth – only for the Swiss to rally and win five games in a row.

A pulsating three hours and 56 minutes ended with Djokovic breaking serve to triumph, with both men hitting comfortably more winners than errors.

9) Andre Agassi def Andrei Medvedev, 1–6, 2–6, 6–4, 6–3, 6–4 – 1999 French Open

One of the most dramatic and most significant finals of the past three decades, tennis icon Agassi turned the tables against Medvedev to complete the Career Grand Slam at the 199 French Open.

Competing in his only major final, Ukrainian star Medvedev looked set to take the title, storming a two-set lead on Court Philippe Chatrier.

However, after two previous losses in French Open finals, Agassi refused to be beaten and fought back to claim perhaps the most significant triumph of his career.

8) Mats Wilander def Ivan Lendl, 6–4, 4–6, 6–3, 5–7, 6–4 – 1988 US Open

The joint-longest US Open final of all time, Wilander and Lendl’s era-defining rivalry peaked with their fifth and last meeting in a Grand Slam final.

After defeat to Lendl in the 1987 final, Wilander was the stronger of the two early on, moving to a two-sets-to-one lead over his Czech rival.

Lendl battled his way back to force a deciding set, though it was the Swede who struck at the end of the match to triumph in four hours and 54 minutes – and snatch the world No 1 ranking as a result.

7) Goran Ivanisevic def Pat Rafter, 6–3, 3–6, 6–3, 2–6, 9–7 – 2001 Wimbledon

Grand Slam finals are rarely as dramatic and emotional as this, with Ivanisevic and Rafter battling through rain delays to produce an instant classic at the All England Club.

Ivanisevic had lost three SW19 finals previously and served his way in front, only for Rafter – the 2000 runner-up – to dominate the fourth set.

A nervy decider saw Ivanisevic seal a break of serve in the 15th game and just about hold his nerve to serve it out, ending his Grand Slam wait and becoming the tournament’s first wildcard champion.

6) Rafael Nadal def Roger Federer, 7–5, 3–6, 7–6(3), 3–6, 6–2 – 2009 Australian Open

Nadal and Federer produced several classics, and while their 2017 final could have made the list, their 2009 final was arguably of higher quality.

Established as the best player in the world, Nadal edged tight first and third sets, only for Federer to respond both times with impressive sets of his own.

The Swiss had momentum heading into the decider, but Nadal quickly snuffed that out, and a stunning end to the final saw him claim his first Grand Slam title on hard courts.

5) Ivan Lendl def John McEnroe, 3–6, 2–6, 6–4, 7–5, 7–5 – 1984 French Open

One of the most significant Grand Slam final comebacks of all time, Lendl denied McEnroe what would have been his first – and only – Roland Garros title in an enthralling match just over four decades ago.

The Czech had a 0-4 record in major finals prior to this, and when McEnroe went two sets up, it looked unlikely that his major duck would end.

McEnroe was at the peak of his powers and was just two games from victory at 4-2 up in the fourth set, but couldn’t close it out, with Lendl stunning the tennis world with one of the greatest-ever fightbacks.

Tennis News

Serena Williams: Tennis icon’s 7 greatest rivalries – ranked!

The 9 greatest US male tennis players of the Open Era – ranked!

4) Carlos Alcaraz def Jannik Sinner, 4–6, 6–7(4), 6–4, 7–6(3), 7–6(2) – 2025 French Open

Now the longest Roland Garros final of the Open Era and the second-longest across all four Slams, Alcaraz and Sinner produced an instant classic this weekend.

World No 1 Sinner was searching for his third straight major title and looked set to triumph at two sets to love up, and then at three championship points up at 5-3, 40-0 up on Alcaraz’s serve.

The Italian blinked ever so slightly, and that was enough for the Spaniard to pounce; he failed to serve out the match at 5-4 in the fifth, but dominated the ensuing 10-point tiebreak to seal an astonishing win.

3) Bjorn Borg def John McEnroe, 1–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–7 (16), 8–6 – 1980 Wimbledon

A final that attracts huge attention over four decades on, Borg and McEnroe’s rivalry peaked when they met in the 1980 Wimbledon final – the match that inspired the movie about the duo.

After being swept aside in the opening set, four-time defending champion Borg rallied to move a set away from the title, only for his rival to save a staggering five championship points in a legendary tiebreak.

Neither the Swede nor McEnroe gave an inch in a pulsating deciding set until the 14th game, when Borg sealed the crucial break of serve – and the title – with a stunning passing shot.

2) Rafael Nadal def Roger Federer, 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5), 6–7(8), 9–7 – 2008 Wimbledon

One of the defining matches of the past two decades and a match of huge significance, Nadal finally broke Federer’s Wimbledon stranglehold with an epic SW19 triumph in 2008.

The Spaniard looked set for triumph after moving two sets up, only for Federer, the five-time defending champion, to force a decider with two superb tiebreaks – saving championship point in the fourth.

Federer was just two points from defending his title at one point, but Nadal sealed the decisive break in the 15th game of the deciding set, serving it out to win his first major title outside of Roland Garros.

1) Novak Djokovic def Rafael Nadal 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7(5), 7–5 – 2012 Australian Open

Thirteen years on, Djokovic and Nadal’s 2012 Australian Open final remains the longest Grand Slam final of the Open Era and one of the most brutally brilliant displays of tennis you will ever see.

Arguably the two greatest male players of all time were both at the absolute peak of their powers in this match, slugging it out for five hours and 53 minutes, with both barely able to stand at the end.

Ultimately, it was Djokovic who defended his title, serving out the match at the death, ending perhaps the greatest match of all time.

Read Next: The 10 greatest male clay-court players of the Open Era – ranked!