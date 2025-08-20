The hard-court summer has reached close to boiling point, with the US Open now just days away.

A total of 128 men will be in main-draw action when the event begins this Sunday, though a few will likely have more realistic hopes of lifting the title.

Here, we rank our five leading contenders to lift the men’s singles title at the US Open.

5) Alexander Zverev

Projected seeding: No 3

Much has been made of Zverev’s struggle to win a major title, though he remains one of the most consistent high-level players on the ATP – and someone who must be considered a contender.

The German was close to winning the title in 2020 and has reached at least the quarter-final of the US Open in his last four appearances at the event, with a further semi-final to his name in 2021.

Zverev’s opening-round exit at Wimbledon was a step back in Grand Slam form after a run of consistent players, and he was struggling physically in Cincinnati.

However, with a large lack of consistency behind him, the world No 3 could well be a factor come the business end of the event.

4) Taylor Fritz

Projected seeding: No 4

Placed ahead of Zverev in our standings due to his impressive head-to-head record against the German in recent months, Fritz will fly the home flag in the men’s singles draw this summer.

The American ended a 15-year wait for a US Grand Slam men’s singles finalist at the US Open last summer, and returned to the latter stages of a major with a Wimbledon semi-final showing in July.

His hard-court summer was solid enough, if unspectacular, though he is a master of the best-of-five set format, and his run in New York twelve months ago should give him huge confidence.

Can Fritz end the 22-year wait for an American male Grand Slam singles champion? It will be tough, but he’s in the conversation.

3) Novak Djokovic

Projected seeding: No 7

Only two men have reached the semi-final of all three Grand Slam tournaments in 2025. One of them is Djokovic.

There have been repeated questions about Djokovic’s physical fitness and motivation this year but, when it comes to the Grand Slams, the 38-year-old still knows how to navigate the early stages of the event.

No man in history can rival the Serbian’s 24 Grand Slam singles titles and, while it has been two years since his last major triumph, he still appears to be a cut above all but two ATP stars right now.

Djokovic was stunned in the third round by Alexei Popyrin twelve months ago, though an exit that early seems unlikely this coming fortnight.

2) Carlos Alcaraz

Projected seeding: No 2

Two Wimbledon titles, two French Open titles…and two US Open titles?

New York was the scene of Alcaraz’s stunning first Grand Slam triumph back in 2022, with the Spaniard since going on to cement his status as one of the dominant players of his era.

Alcaraz approaches the US Open in scintillating form, reaching at least the final of his last seven tour-level events, and is perhaps playing the best tennis of his career.

The Spaniard will be determined to right the wrong of his shock round-two exit in 2024, and there is perhaps only one player you would conclusively back to stop him…

1) Jannik Sinner

Projected seeding: No 1

Though illness halted Sinner in the Cincinnati Open final this week, the Italian’s status as the top hard-court player in the game is more than secure right now.

The world No 1 has won the last three hard-court Grand Slams, including a maiden US Open triumph in 2024, and his victory over Alcaraz at Wimbledon may have swung momentum in their rivalry slightly back in his favour.

Cincinnati was the only hard-court warm-up he played ahead of his title defence, but, as his return from his three-month ban earlier this year demonstrated, he doesn’t need many matches to find his groove.

A finalist at all three Grand Slam tournaments so far in 2025, it is hard to bet against Sinner reaching the US Open final – and then winning the whole thing.

