After a highly publicised and at times controversial build-up, the US Open’s revamped mixed doubles competition gets underway on Tuesday.

The 16-team draw is officially out and there are plenty of crunch matches to watch out for, with stars such as Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams set to be in action.

The tight turnaround from the Cincinnati Open means that more high-profile withdrawals are a distinct possibility, with three of the four Cincinnati finalists set to be in mixed action.

However, anticipation is still building, with all eyes on who can take the title.

Here, looking at the field as things stand – before any potential withdrawals – we rank five of the leading contenders to lift the title.

5) Karolina Muchova & Andrey Rublev

Muchova and Rublev’s partnership has not attracted masses of attention compared to others in the draw, but this pairing could be among the event’s dark horses.

Rublev is perhaps being underrated as a doubles threat, despite winning Olympic mixed doubles gold at the Tokyo Olympics, and winning four ATP Tour doubles titles – including a Masters 1000 crown.

Meanwhile, Muchova finished in fourth at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the women’s doubles, and her game should work nicely from a doubles perspective.

The pair face an intriguing opener against wildcards Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka, though are certainly among the teams to watch.

4) Jessica Pegula & Jack Draper

With Pegula searching for form and Draper not playing a hard-court match this summer, both will surely be eyeing up a strong run in this mixed event ahead of their singles campaigns.

The pair are the top seeds in the event and will likely be anchored by Pegula, a former doubles world No 1 and Grand Slam finalist in both women’s and mixed doubles.

Draper is less accomplished as a doubles player but has played with the likes of Jannik Sinner in the past, and his big lefty serve should prove to be of huge effect.

In perhaps the pick of opening-round ties, the top seeds are currently set to do battle with Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz.

3) Sara Errani & Andrea Vavassori

Reigning champions Errani and Vavassori have been highly critical of the controversial format change, though they find themselves among the leading contenders for glory once again.

Errani is undoubtedly one of the greatest doubles players of her era; a former doubles world No 1, the Italian holds a Career Golden Slam, winning six women’s doubles majors and Olympic gold in Paris.

Meanwhile, Vavassori is a three-time men’s doubles Grand Slam runner-up, though partnered with Errani for mixed glory at both the 2024 US Open and 2025 French Open.

The Italians face a tough opener against second seeds Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, though they could easily throw a cat among the pigeons with a third mixed Slam in the past five tournaments.

2) Taylor Townsend & Ben Shelton

America’s best hopes of a home champion arguably come through Townsend and Shelton, two players in scintillating form in recent months.

ATP star Shelton has experience in doubles but his confidence will be high from his singles success, winning a first Masters 1000 title in Canada, and reaching a new career-high of world No 6.

For Townsend, 2025 has seen her win a second Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, and she has now risen atop the WTA doubles rankings for the first time in her career.

The all-American duo promises to be one of the most explosive pairs in the event, and will look to take down fourth seeds Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune in round one.

1) Katerina Siniakova & Jannik Sinner

Assuming they play, there is a clear frontrunner among the contenders for the mixed doubles title in New York.

Sinner’s hard-court prowess has been undeniable over the past year or so, and barring a withdrawal, he will undoubtedly be a threat for this title.

But his strength is only improved by his blockbuster partnership with Siniakova, undeniably one of the greatest doubles players of all time.

The Czech is a Career Golden Slam winner in women’s doubles, winning 10 majors and Olympic gold, and is also a mixed doubles champion at both Wimbledon and the Olympics.

Siniakova and Sinner are wildcards in the draw, but might be the team to beat.

