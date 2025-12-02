Rising ATP Tour player Mika Brunold has recently come out as gay, with the 21-year-old Swiss star opening up about his sexuality in a recent Instagram post.

While Brunold is just the second male player in history to come out as gay during his playing career, there has been a strong history of openly LGBTQ+ players in the women’s game, including the likes of Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, and Amelie Mauresmo.

Here, we look at some of the openly LGBTQ+ players currently competing on the WTA Tour.

Greet Minnen

Currently ranked 120th in the world, Minnen married her long-time partner, Marie Diels, in July 2025.

Prior to dating Diels, Minnen had formerly been in a relationship with fellow Belgian player Alison van Uytvanck, the two ending their relationship on good terms in 2021.

The 28-year-old reached a career-high of 59th in October 2023 and has twice reached the third round of the US Open, winning one WTA Challenger and 12 ITF titles across her career.

Daria Kasatkina

Current world No 37 Kasatkina is arguably the most famous LGBTQ+ player actively competing in the sport, with the star in a high-profile relationship with figure skater Natalia Zabiiako.

The 28-year-old and former Olympic silver medallist Zabiiako confirmed their relationship in 2022, when Kasatkina came out as gay, and announced their engagement in June.

Born and raised in Russia, Kasatkina became an Australian citizen and began representing her new country in March 2025, after previously speaking out against Russia’s strict homosexuality laws and against the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

A former world No 8, the 28-year-old is the winner of eight WTA Tour singles titles and was a semi-finalist at the 2022 French Open.

Nadia Podoroska

Argentinian star Podoroska came out as gay in 2022, confirming she was in a relationship with Guillermina Naya — herself a former professional tennis player — and received praise from tennis icon Billie Jean King.

Before Naya retired from the sport, the two were actually doubles partners, with Podoroska currently down at 791st in the WTA Rankings due to injury issues.

The 28-year-old reached a career-high of 36th back in July 2021, and was a surprise semi-finalist at the 2020 French Open.

Emina Bektas

The winner of one WTA Challenger and eight ITF Tour titles, Bektas became the fourth-oldest woman in WTA history to break into the top 100 of the WTA Rankings in November 2023.

Bektas would later reach a career-high of world No 82 and is currently ranked 297th in the world, and has played main-draw matches at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon in her career.

She was previously married to fellow WTA star Tara Moore, though the two reportedly split in 2024.

Demi Schuurs

One of the most successful WTA Tour doubles players of recent years, Dutch star Schuurs confirmed her relationship with personal trainer and yoga teacher Carmen Kuijer back in 2020.

A former world No 7 in the WTA doubles rankings, 32-year-old Schuurs is the winner of 21 WTA Tour doubles titles and was a semi-finalist at the Australian Open back in 2021.

