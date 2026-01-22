Frances Tiafoe looks to be back in fine form at the Australian Open, with the American impressing throughout his opening matches of the event.

2025 proved to be a difficult year for the 28-year-old, and Tiafoe finds himself outside the top 30 of the ATP Rankings, though there have been positive signs on the court during the opening Grand Slam event of 2026.

The 29th seed dispatched home qualifier Jason Kubler in straight sets in round one, and then fended off Francisco Comesana in four sets to reach the third round of the tournament — though it is not just his tennis that has attracted attention.

Tiafoe’s kit is undoubtedly one of the standout outfits of the 2026 Australian Open, and there is a heartwarming story behind its design.

Who designed Tiafoe’s kit and what does it represent?

Tiafoe’s kit has been designed by Lululemon, with the two-time US Open semi-finalist working with the brand since January 2025, after splitting with Nike.

The American has worn a string of impressive and eye-catching outfits since his partnership with the brand began, but his Australian Open kit is the most personal yet.

Tiafoe’s kit is patterned with green, white, and blue markings designed to represent the flag of Sierra Leone, where the 28-year-old’s family is from.

His father, Frances Snr, moved to America from Sierra Leone in 1993, while his mother, Alphina, moved to the States in 1996, due to the civil war that engulfed the country across the 1990s and early 2000s.

Tiafoe’s family remain key influences in his career, and it is through his father that he and his twin brother Franklin — who coaches WTA Tour player Hailey Baptiste — started playing tennis.

Frances Snr was one of the day labourers who helped construct the Junior Tennis Champions Center in Maryland, and he was hired as the on-site custodian for the centre once the building was complete.

Tiafoe and his brother Franklin began playing tennis at the club aged five, and spent time living at the centre alongside their father during their childhood.

His time at the centre helped kickstart an impressive career, with the 28-year-old the winner of three ATP Tour titles, a world No 10 at the peak of his powers.

He also reached the last four of the US Open in 2022 and 2024, and was a French Open quarter-finalist in 2025, and an Australian Open quarter-finalist back in 2019.

Tiafoe will now look to reach the second week of the Australian Open for the first time since 2019, with a blockbuster third-round clash versus home favourite and sixth seed Alex de Minaur set for Friday.

