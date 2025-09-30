Learner Tien has been one of the most improved ATP Tour stars of 2025, and the 19-year-old from California has now broken new ground at the China Open in Beijing.

Having already soared up the ATP Rankings this season, Tien has now guaranteed himself to be ranked inside the top 40 for the first time after reaching his first tour-level final at the China Open.

Tien will take on Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner in Wednesday’s final, but has a Grand Slam winner of his own in his coaching box, with US tennis great Michael Chang now part of the teen star’s entourage.

Who is Michael Chang?

Chang is a player that likely needs very little introduction – but we’ll do it anyway.

A tennis Hall-of-Famer, Chang is most famous for being the youngest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title, famously lifting the 1989 French Open title aged 17.

The American was also a finalist at the 1995 French Open, 1996 Australian Open, and 1996 US Open, reaching a career-high of world No 2 and winning 34 ATP Tour titles.

After retiring from the sport in 2003, Chang remained a prominent figure in the sport through his long-term coaching partnership with Kei Nishikori.

Chang worked with Nishikori for the best part of a decade from 2014, guiding the Japanese to the 2014 US Open final and a career-high of world No 4 in March 2015.

Now, he is looking to bring his expertise to his partnership with Tien, with the partnership between the two beginning back in July 2025.

Tien and Chang’s partnership

Chang first began working with Tien ahead of the Citi D.C Open in Washington, after a breakout season that had seen the rising star reach the fourth round of the Australian Open and second round of Wimbledon.

Tien beat world No 10 Andrey Rublev in DC — one of five top-10 wins for the 19-year-old this season — and Chang would make his debut in the teen star’s player box at the US Open, where he would fall to Novak Djokovic in round one.

“I’m trying to help him as best as I can,” Chang told ATPTour.com, speaking before the final major of the season.

“This is not always an easy year for players when they come out, and they’re playing the main Tour, the first year out, which is really kind of what it is for him.

“Last year, he played a lot of Challengers and did really, really well at the end of the year. But this whole year has been new for him.”

The former world No 2 has now returned to Tien’s player box at the China Open, alongside long-time coach Eric Kortland.

And Tien is now through to the first ATP Tour final of his career, with wins over Francisco Cerundolo, Flavio Cobolli, fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti, and eighth seed Daniil Medvedev.

Speaking after Medvedev was forced to retire injured in their semi-final, Tien revealed the impact Chang had already had as part of his team.

“The experience he has, he’s a great coach,” said Tien.

“I say you don’t have to be a great player to be a great coach, but he’s both. I’ve really enjoyed having him, he’s helped me a lot on and off the court.

“I’ve never been coached by someone who’s had a lot of playing experience before, so it’s something new, and I’m taking in as much as I can.”

