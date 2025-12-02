Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams star on the list of the most lucrative single season prize money totals in WTA Tour history.

Three Swiatek seasons feature in the top 10, while Sabalenka and Williams both appear twice. Coco Gauff, Angelique Kerber and Ashleigh Barty also make the list.

Here, we look at the 10 highest single season prize money totals on the WTA Tour.

10. Coco Gauff (2024) – $9,353,847

Gauff finished the 2024 season with a 54-17 (76%) record as she won three titles and secured the year-end No 3 ranking.

The American triumphed at the WTA Finals, the WTA 1000 in Beijing and the Auckland WTA 250, while she reached the last four at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

9. Aryna Sabalenka (2024) – $9,729,260

Sabalenka built a 56-14 (82%) record in 2024, a year she ended as the world No 1 after claiming four titles from seven finals.

The Belarusian won the Australian Open, US Open and the WTA 1000 events in Cincinnati and Wuhan, while she was a finalist in Madrid, Rome and Brisbane.

8. Iga Swiatek (2023) – $9,857,686

Swiatek amassed a 68-11 (86%) record in a 2023 campaign she finished as the world No 1 after winning six titles from eight final appearances.

The Pole secured titles at the French Open, the WTA Finals and the China Open, while she also won two WTA 500 events and one WTA 250. She was a runner-up in Dubai and Madrid.

7. Iga Swiatek (2022) – $9,875,525

Swiatek went 67-9 (88%) in 2022 as she collected eight titles from nine championship matches and clinched the year-end No 1 spot.

She was victorious at Roland Garros, the US Open and four WTA 1000 tournaments, while she also won two of the three WTA 500 finals she reached.

6. Iga Swiatek (2025) – $10,112,532

Swiatek‘s record in 2025 was 64-17 (79%) as she claimed four titles from five finals and ended the year as the world No 2.

The Pole won Wimbledon, the Cincinnati Open and the Korea Open, while she was a finalist in Bad Homburg.

5. Angelique Kerber (2016) – $10,136,615

Kerber compiled a 63-18 (77.7%) record in 2016, a season she finished as the world No 1 after winning three titles from eight finals.

The German lifted titles at the Australian Open, the US Open and the Stuttgart Open, while she was a runner-up at Wimbledon, the WTA Finals, the Olympics, Cincinnati and Brisbane.

4. Serena Williams (2015) – $10,582,642

Williams ended 2015 with a 53-3 (94.6%) record as she secured five titles and the year-end No 1 ranking.

The American won the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, the Miami Open and the Cincinnati Open.

3. Ashleigh Barty (2019) – $11,307,587

Barty accumulated a 57-13 (81.4%) record in a 2019 season she finished as world No 1 after picking up four titles from six finals.

The Australian triumphed at Roland Garros, the WTA Finals, the Miami Open and the Birmingham Classic, while she lost finals in Beijing and Sydney.

2. Serena Williams (2013) – $12,385,572

Williams compiled a 78-4 (95.1%) record in a career-best campaign in 2013 as she won 11 titles from 13 finals and ended on top of the rankings.

The tennis icon won the French Open, the US Open, the WTA Finals, five titles at WTA 1000 level, two at 500 level and one at 250 level.

1. Aryna Sabalenka (2025) – $15,008,519

Sabalenka became the first woman to earn $15million in a single year in a 2025 season she ended as world No 1 after claiming four titles from nine title matches.

The Belarusian won the US Open, the WTA 1000 events in Miami and Madrid, and the WTA 500 in Brisbane, while she was a runner-up at Roland Garros, the Australian Open, the WTA Finals, Indian Wells and Stuttgart.

