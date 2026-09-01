There are currently eight left-handed players in the top 100 of the WTA Rankings, with Alex Eala one of four stars in the top 30.

A further 16 left-handed players are ranked between 101 and 200 on the women’s tour. Therefore, left-handers make up 12% of the top 200 players in women’s tennis.

Here, we look at the top seven left-handed players on the WTA Tour, based on the latest WTA Rankings (Monday 31 August).

7. Oksana Selekhmeteva

World No 93 Oksana Selekhmeteva reached her career-high ranking of 71st in March 2026.

The 23-year-old, who switched nationality from Russian to Spanish earlier this year, has won two WTA 125 events.

6. Wang Xiyu

Wang Xiyu sits 80th in the WTA Rankings, having reached her career-best position of 49th in January 2023.

The 25-year-old Chinese secured her only WTA Tour title at the 250 event in Guangzhou in 2023.

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5. Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez is currently ranked 33rd — 20 places below her career-high position of 13th, which she reached in August 2022.

The Canadian has won five WTA Tour titles: one at 500 level and four at 250 level.

The 23-year-old was a runner-up at the 2021 US Open.

4. Sara Bejlek

World No 30 Sara Bejlek is one position below her career-best ranking of 29th, which she reached last month.

The 20-year-old Czech claimed her only title to date at the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi in February.

3. Maja Chwalinska

Maja Chwalinska is 23rd in the WTA Rankings — one place below her career-high spot of 22nd, which she reached in June this year.

The Pole has not won a title on the main WTA Tour, but she has secured three 125/Challenger level titles.

The 24-year-old reached her only tour-level final at the 2026 French Open, where she made a stunning run as a qualifier.

2. Alex Eala

Eala is currently at her career-high ranking of world No 18 following a strong run prior to the 2026 US Open.

The Filipina secured her only title to date at the WTA 500 tournament in Washington DC last month.

The 21-year-old achieved her best major result so far at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, where she reached the fourth round.

1. Diana Shnaider

World No 16 Diana Shnaider is the highest-ranked left-handed player in women’s tennis, with the Russian having reached a career-high ranking of 11th in May 2025.

The 22-year-old has collected five WTA Tour titles, with two coming at 500 level and the other three at 250 level.

Shnaider’s best Grand Slam result is reaching the semi-finals at the 2026 French Open.

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