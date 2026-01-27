Action continues at the Australian Open in Melbourne, but several leading WTA stars are already preparing for their next tournaments.

One of the events taking place directly after the opening Grand Slam event of 2026 is the Transylvania Open, which first debuted on tour back in 2021.

Ahead of the start of this year’s event on Sunday, we look at the biggest names in action, the key dates of the tournament, and the prize money and ranking points on offer.

Who will be in action?

The draw is set to be headlined by world No 29 Emma Raducanu, who will be back in action at the tournament for the first time since 2021.

After a disappointing round-two loss to Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open, Raducanu will look to rediscover some form in Cluj after a difficult start to her 2026 season.

The Brit is set to be the top seed at the tournament, with home favourites Jaqueline Cristian and Sorana Cirstea set to be seeded second and third at the WTA 250 event.

It will be world No 41 Cirstea’s final appearance at the event, with the Romanian retiring this year.

Chinese star Wang Xinyu is set to be the fourth seed in the draw, with world No 55 and reigning champion Potapova the fifth seed.

Antonia Ruzic, Olga Danilovic, and Donna Vekic are set to round out the top eight seeds, while former world No 1 and 2024 champion Karolina Pliskova receives a wildcard.

What ranking points will be on offer?

Like all WTA 250 events, a total of 250 ranking points will be on offer for whoever lifts the title in Cluj this year.

However, there are also significant ranking points available across the event as a whole.

The runner-up is set to take home 163 ranking points, while the two beaten semi-finalists will earn 98 ranking points in Cluj.

The four beaten quarter-finalists will earn 54 ranking points for their efforts, with 30 ranking points available in round two, and a solitary ranking point available in round one.

Champion: 250 ranking points

Runner-up: 163 ranking points

Semi-finalists: 98 ranking points

Quarter-finalists: 54 ranking points

Round 2: 30 ranking points

Round 1: One ranking point

What prize money will be on offer?

A full round-by-round prize money breakdown has not yet been revealed for the Transylvania Open, though there is a total prize money commitment of US$283,347 for this year’s event.

That is a slight increase on the 2025 edition of the tournament, where there was a total commitment of US$275,094 across the singles and doubles competitions.

Potapova earned $36,300 for her triumph in 2025, with this year’s champion likely to receive a slight increase on that.

Key dates

The main draw of the tournament is set to be held from February 1-7, starting just one day after the women’s singles final at the Australian Open.

Round one matches are set to take place across February 1-2, with round two action held from February 3-4 at the indoor event.

Quarter-final matches are set to be held on Thursday, February 5, with the semi-finals on Friday, February 6, and the final on Saturday, February 7.

The tournament has a Saturday final due to the start of the Middle East swing held immediately after it, with the Qatar Open in Doha starting on Sunday, February 8.

The draw will likely be made on Friday, January 30.

Entry list (as of January 27, 2026)

1) Emma Raducanu

2) Jaqueline Cristian

3) Sorana Cirstea

4) Wang Xinyu

5) Anastasia Potapova

6) Antonia Ruzic

7) Olga Danilovic

8) Donna Vekic

Anna Bondar

Varvara Gracheva

Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Petra Marcinko

Ella Seidel

Camila Osorio

Oleksandra Oliynykova

Kamilla Rakhimova

Kaja Juvan

Veronika Erjavic

Anastasia Zakharova

Lucia Bronzetti

Mayar Sherif

Rebeka Masarova

(PR) Sara Sorribes Tormo

(WC) Karolina Pliskova

(WC) Ana Bogdan

(WC) Miriam Bulgaru

(WC) Elena Ruxandra Bertea

Further qualifiers tbc

