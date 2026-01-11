Poland defeated Switzerland in an enthralling final to win the 2026 United Cup, but what ranking points and prize money did Iga Swiatek, Belinda Bencic and other stars collect at the team competition?

Team Poland prevailed 2-1 in Sydney to win the United Cup for the first time, having lost in the final in 2024 and 2025.

Bencic stunned Swiatek 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 to give Switzerland a 1-0 lead before Hubert Hurkacz defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to level the tie.

In the decisive doubles match, Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski downed Bencic and Jakub Paul 6-4, 6-3 to clinch the title for Poland.

Ranking points earned

Players on both the ATP and WTA Tours can earn a maximum of 500 ranking points at the United Cup, although the points system differs slightly for the ATP and WTA players.

The number of points that the ATP players earn is determined by the ranking of their opponent, as broken down in the table below.

United Cup ATP ranking points breakdown

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz collected 265 points for winning four of his five matches (two of two in the round robin stage and two of three in the knockout stage).

Hurkacz defeated top 10 stars Alexander Zverev (55 points for round robin win) and Taylor Fritz (130 points for semi-final win), as well as 27th-ranked Tallon Griekspoor (40 points for round robin win) and 156th-ranked Wawrinka (40 points for final win).

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka went 1-4 at the United Cup, beating Arthur Rinderknech in the round robin stage before losing his other four matches.

As Rinderknech was ranked 27th, Wawrinka earned a total of 40 ATP points at the United Cup.

The WTA structure is a bit simpler as players earn 32 points for one round robin win and 90 for two round robin wins, and 60 for a quarter-final, semi-final or final win.

Three match wins are worth 150 points, four wins are worth 325 points, while winning all five will see women collect the maximum 500 points.

United Cup WTA ranking points breakdown:

Number of match wins | Ranking points

5 match wins – 500

4 match wins – 325

3 match wins – 150

2 match wins (1 of the 2 wins are in QF, SF or F) – 108

2 match wins (Both Round Robin) – 90

1 match win (QF, SF or F) – 60

1 match win (Round Robin) – 32

0 match wins – 1

Switzerland’s Bencic collected 500 ranking points as she won all five of her singles matches (beating Leolia Jeanjean and Jasmine Paolini in the round robin stage, Solana Sierra in the quarter-finals, Elise Mertens in the semi-finals and Swiatek in the final).

Poland’s Swiatek earned 150 points as she won three of her five matches (beat Eva Lys and Suzan Lamens in the round robin stage, beat Maya Joint in the quarter-finals, lost to Coco Gauff in the semi-finals, lost to Bencic in the final).

Prize money earned

The total prize money pot for the United Cup was $11,806,190, which was split evenly across the ATP and WTA players in action ($5,903,345 per respective tour).

Players receive a participation fee that is dependent on their ranking and whether they are the No 1, No 2 or No 3 player for their country.

Participation fee per ranking (for No 1 players)

1-10 – $250,000

11-20 – $125,000

21-30 – $100,000

31-50 – $60,000

51-100 – $40,000

101-250 – $30,000

251+ – $20,000

They also earn money for each individual match win (both singles and mixed doubles) and per team win, with an increasing scale.

Iga Swiatek

Swiatek, the world No 2, earned the maximum $250,000 participation fee.

The six-time major winner secured $90,000 for winning her two group stage matches ($45,000 each) and $82,000 for her quarter-final win.

In addition, Poland won all five of their team matches ($12,000 for the two round robin matches, $9,500 for the quarter-final, $16,100 for the semi-final, $27,300 for the final), which means Swiatek earned $64,900.

Swiatek, therefore, earned a total of $486,900 in prize money.

Hubert Hurkacz

Hurkacz’s participation fee was $40,000 as he was ranked 83rd at the start of the event, while he also collected the $64,900 for Poland’s five team victories.

He gained $90,000 for winning his two group stage matches, $155,900 for his semi-final victory and $296,200 for his win in the final. This equates to $542,100.

In total, Hurkacz amassed $647,000 in prize money.

Belinda Bencic

World No 11 Bencic earned a participation fee of $125,000, while she picked up $37,600 for Switzerland’s round robin, quarter-final and semi-final team wins.

The 28-year-old racked up the maximum possible singles prize money haul of $624,100 for winning all five of her singles matches.

The Swiss also claimed $61,600 for winning four of her five mixed doubles matches ($17,000 for two in the group stage, $15,400 for the quarter-final and $29,200 for the semi-final).

Bencic, therefore, earned a total of $848,300.

Stan Wawrinka

Wawrinka received a participation fee of $30,000, as well as $37,600 for Switzerland’s team wins and $45,000 for his round robin singles victory, which adds up to $112,600.

