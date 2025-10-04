The WTA Tour season is approaching the finish line, with plenty of lucrative titles up for grabs over the next few weeks.

Among them will be the battle for the world No 1 ranking in the women’s game, with Aryna Sabalenka on course to clinch the year-end top spot.

The official WTA Rankings might not be the gauge for the best players in tennis right now, but the rolling 52-week points total doesn’t always give a fair reflection on current form.

So here are the Tennis365 tennis rankings, with some players not worthy of their positions the official lists.

Tennis365 women’s rankings

1. Aryna Sabalenka (WTA Ranking No 1)

The best player in the women’s game suffered some setbacks in 2025, with defeats in the finals of the Australian Open and French Open hitting Sabalenka hard, but she bounced back to win the US Open last month and will be the player to beat in Wuhan next week.

2. Iga Swiatek (WTA Ranking No 2)

This has been a bizarre year for the Polish player after she flopped on her favoured clay courts and then surprisingly won at Wimbledon. Another surprising defeat against Emma Navarro means she will be eager to shine in Wuhan.

3. Amanda Anisimova (WTA Ranking No 4)

Elevated from her WTA Ranking after reaching the final of the last two Grand Slam tournaments, the American has taken her game to the next level in recent months and looks set to be the primary rival for Sabalenka and Swiatek in the final weeks of the season.

4. Coco Gauff (WTA Ranking No 3)

Gauff is doing a commendable job of overcoming a couple of major flaws in her game to continue her winning form and if she can iron out the long-running issues on her serve and forehand, Gauff could challenge for the world No 1 ranking in 2026.

5. Jessica Pegula (WTA Ranking No 7)

She was a point away from defeat against Emma Raducanu in the Beijing tournament, but showed her class to reach the latter stages. Pegula has hit good form in recent weeks.

6. Elena Rybakina (WTA Ranking No 10)

This may appear to be a lofty ranking for a player who won just one WTA Tour level title in 2025, but she is a threat to the best when she is on top form. Rybakina’s lack of consistency this season has been a recurring problem.

7. Jasmine Paolini (WTA Ranking No 8)

After her run to the Cincinnati final in August, Paolini has struggled to find her best form, but she showed signs of getting back to her best in Beijing and her battling brand of tennis can challenge the best.

8. Mirra Andreeva (WTA Ranking No 5)

It may have been inevitable that this brilliant teenager had a dip on her journey after her stunning rise to the top and that has now come. She is too good not to bounce back soon.

9. Emma Navarro (WTA Ranking No 17)

A fine win against Iga Swiatek in Beijing cemented Navarro’s position as a contender for the big titles and she will look to end what has been a tricky year on a real high.

10. Clara Tauson (WTA Ranking No 12)

With big wins against the game’s top names in 2025, Tauson is a contender to qualify for the WTA Finals. She is a gritty performer who refuses to give in easily.

11. Naomi Osaka (WTA Ranking No 14)

The four-time Grand Slam winner has enjoyed a thrilling return to the top this year and will be well placed to return to the top 10 of the officials rankings next year.

12. Emma Raducanu (WTA Ranking No 32)

This may seem like a lofty ranking for the Brit, but she was a point away from beating Pegula in Beijing and is knocking on the door of a return to the top. If she continues on her current path, he time will come.

