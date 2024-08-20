US Open: The 9 greatest men’s singles champions – ranked!

Roger Federer, Jimmy Connors, and Novak Djokovic all star in our countdown.

The US Open remains one of the biggest titles up for grabs, with many of the greatest champions lifting the men’s singles title in New York.

Ahead of this year’s tournament in Flushing Meadows, we’ve gone back through the record books to rank the nine greatest US Open men’s singles winners of the Open Era.

9) Stefan Edberg

Titles: 1991-92

A handful of players have won multiple US Open titles, and Edberg’s back-to-back triumphs in the early 1990s were truly special.

In 1991, the Swede delivered one of the most emphatic Grand Slam final displays in modern history, thrashing fellow former No 1 Jim Courier to lift his first title in New York.

Edberg would go on to successfully defend his title the following year, downing Pete Sampras in a battle of the last two champions.

Those victories were the final major triumphs of Edberg’s legendary career.

8) Andre Agassi

Titles: 1994, 1999

Finals: 1990, 1995, 2002, 2005

An icon of the US game, Agassi won his home major twice in the 1990s.

The first of those victories was a little bit of a surprise, with the American defying his unseeded status to come through the draw and beat Michael Stich in straight sets to capture his second major title.

Five years later he captured his home Slam for a second time, beating compatriot Todd Martin for his second major of 1999.

Agassi was also a four-time runner-up in New York, progressing to the final in 1990, 1995, 2002, and 2005.

7) Rafael Nadal

Titles: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019

Finals: 2011

The most successful major of Nadal’s career outside of Roland Garros, the Spaniard won the title four times across his legendary career.

Nadal completed the Career Grand Slam in New York thanks to victory over Novak Djokovic in the 2010 final and again beat the Serbian in 2013.

The Spaniard capped off his 2017 resurgence by winning a third title that summer, beating Kevin Anderson, before battling past future champion Daniil Medvedev in the 2019 final.

Nadal was runner-up in 2011, losing to Djokovic.

6) Ivan Lendl

Titles: 1985-87

Finals: 1982-84, 1988-89

One of the most impressive runs in Flushing Meadows history saw former world No 1 and eight-time champion Lendl reach eight straight finals in New York.

The Czech lost three straight finals from 1982 to 1984, though finally captured his first title in 1985 with a victory over long-term rival John McEnroe.

Lendl then beat Miroslav Mecir in 1986 and Mats Wilander in 1987 for his second and third victories, and would also make the final in 1988 and 1989.

His eight consecutive finals remain an Open Era record in the US Open men’s singles, cementing his place as an icon of the game.

5) John McEnroe

Titles: 1979-81, 1984

Finals: 1985

One of the most successful players of the Open Era, McEnroe won four of his seven Grand Slam singles titles in New York.

His first major came at the US Open in 1979, where he beat compatriot Vita Gerulaitis, and he then beat Bjorn Borg in 1980 and 1981 to make it three titles in a row.

McEnroe then regained the title in 1984, beating Lendl for his fourth and final US Open title – and also his final Grand Slam singles title overall.

He reached a further final in 1985, losing to Lendl.

4) Pete Sampras

Titles: 1990, 1993, 1995-96, 2002

Finals: 1992, 2000-01

Perhaps the greatest US male player in history, Sampras won 14 Grand Slam singles titles in total – and five came at his home major.

Sampras became the youngest US Open men’s champion ever in 1990 with victory over compatriot Agassi and defeated Cedric Pioline to regain the title in 1992.

He then overcame Agassi to win a third title in 1995 and successfully defended his title in 1996 thanks to victory over Michael Chang.

Alongside losing the 1992 final, he lost back-to-back finals in 2000 and 2001 before beating Agassi in a third final in 2002 – and retiring from the sport immediately afterwards.

3) Novak Djokovic

Titles: 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023

Finals: 2007, 2010, 2012-13, 2016, 2021

Arguably the most accomplished male player of all time, Djokovic has won four of his 24 Grand Slam singles titles at the US Open.

After final defeats in 2007 and 2010, the Serbian beat Nadal for his first title in 2011, and then beat Roger Federer to regain his title four years later in 2015.

Djokovic made it a trifecta of titles in 2018 with a triumph over Juan Martin del Potro and then beat Daniil Medvedev in the final twelve months ago for a fourth victory.

Alongside those four triumphs, he has reached a further six finals.

2) Jimmy Connors

Titles: 1974, 1976, 1978, 1982-83

Finals: 1975, 1977

One of the greatest players of the 1970s and early 1980s, Connors won five of his eight Grand Slam singles titles in front of a home crowd in New York.

Connors thrashed Ken Rosewall to win his first title in 1974 and then beat fellow all-time great Borg to lift his second and third US Open titles in 1976 and 1978.

Four years later, the former world No 1 recaptured his crown with victory over Lendl in the 1982 final and beat the Czech again a year later for his fifth and final title.

Connors reached five straight finals at one stage, losing in 1975 and 1977.

1) Roger Federer

Titles: 2004-08

Finals: 2009, 2015

It was tough choosing a No 1 here, but Federer’s record of five consecutive titles across the mid-2000s just about gives him the edge.

The Swiss great won his first title during his dominant 2004 season, beating Lleyton Hewitt in the final to win his third major title of that season.

Federer then defeated Agassi and Andre Roddick in the 2005 and 2006 finals, before defeating long-time rival Djokovic in 2007.

He made it an epic five titles in a row in 2008 with a victory over Andy Murray, before a loss to del Potro in the 2009 final snapped his streak.

Federer also reached the 2015 final, losing to Djokovic.

