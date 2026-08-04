The 2026 US Open is just under four weeks away, but two big names have joined a growing list of stars to withdraw from the season’s final Grand Slam.

Main draw singles action at this year’s US Open, which will be the 146th edition of the major, will begin on Sunday 30 August and conclude on Sunday 13 September with the men’s final.

The hard-court Slam is staged at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are the reigning men’s and women’s champions.

There are already seven players who have withdrawn from the 2026 US Open across both the men’s and women’s main draw singles entry lists.

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open in staggering fashion as an 18-year-old qualifier ranked 150th, but she will miss this year’s event due to a stress fracture in her right leg.

The injury has prevented the 23-year-old Brit from playing since she lost the Queen’s Club Championships final in June.

Raducanu had already pulled out of Toronto and Cincinnati, and she is yet to comment on her US Open withdrawal.

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Sebastian Korda revealed last week that he had undergone back surgery, and it was confirmed on Monday that he had pulled out of the US Open.

“It’s been four months off-court managing pain in my back with a lot of pressure on my sciatica,” Korda wrote in an Instagram post.

“After different treatments we decided to have a swift surgery that has finally relieved the pain. What a relief.

“Now it is time to recover, heal and get back to work. Thanks everyone for the support. See ya’ll soon!”

The 26-year-old American has been sidelined since his fourth round loss to Martin Landaluce at the Miami Open in March, having beaten Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round.

2026 US Open WTA Withdrawal List

Raducanu is the sixth woman to withdraw from the US Open.

Victoria Mboko (world No 12)

(world No 12) Hailey Baptiste (world No 32)

(world No 32) Emma Raducanu (world No 49)

(world No 49) Ajla Tomljanovic (world No 95)

(world No 95) Varvara Gracheva (world No 102)

(world No 102) Irina-Camelia Begu (world No 472)

2026 US Open ATP Withdrawal List

As things stand, Korda is the only man who has pulled out of the US Open.

Sebastian Korda (world No 50)

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