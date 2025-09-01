What connects Billie Jean Bling, Arthur Flashe, and LaBillie Bu?

That’s not the kind of question or major talking point that would usually come up during the middle of a Grand Slam tournament, but the US Open is no ordinary tournament — and Naomi Osaka is no ordinary player.

Seeded at a Grand Slam event for the first time in over three years, former world No 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka is back playing something close to her best tennis this summer, and has made impressive progress through to the second week in New York.

It is the first time since the 2021 Australian Open that the Japanese has reached the second week of a major, and she has a particular lucky charm that may be aiding her quest for a fifth Grand Slam title this week.

While her tennis has attracted plenty of plaudits, her eye-catching Labubu collection is also causing a stir at Flushing Meadows.

What is a Labubu?

Rewind twelve months, and the majority of people had probably not heard the word ‘Labubu’ once.

However, Labubus have become one of the biggest pop culture crazes of 2025, and — for many — have become a must-have accessory.

Created by Kasing Lung in 2015, Labubus are plush toys designed like monsters, with rabbit-like ears.

The toys first gained prominence back in 2019 when they first began to be marketed by Pop Mart, though they surged into the public consciousness after Blackpink member Lisa was spotted with a Labubu keychain in 2024.

That caused a huge surge in popularity and interest across Southeast Asia, and this interest has since spread across the globe.

Several high-profile figures have adopted the trend, and now Osaka seems to be the first tennis player officially on board.

Osaka’s collection

When Osaka walked onto court for her opening-round match against Greet Minnen in New York, the Labuba attached to her racket bag attracted immediate attention.

After the match, the 28-year-old explained that it was a tribute to Billie Jean King — or in this case, Billie Jean Bling — with the doll featuring the tennis icon’s trademark glasses.

“This is my Labubu. She’s named Billie Jean Bling, not Billie Jean King,” explained Osaka during her on-court interview.

Osaka then returned to court with a purple Labubu named Arthur Flashe — in tribute to tennis great Arthur Ashe — for her second-round match, where she defeated Hailey Baptiste.

And, following her three-set win over 15th seed Daria Kasatkina on Saturday, the Japanese revealed that her Labubu for that match was again named after King.

She commented: “So, this is modelled after the real Billie Jean King, because I had a Billie Jean Bling.

“This is LaBillie Bu. We saw a comment that Billie Jean King wanted one, so we just made this one for her. I came out with it.”

Osaka returns to court for her fourth-round tie against Coco Gauff on Monday, and all eyes will be on who her latest Labubu is in tribute to.

