Jannik Sinner made Masters 1000 history with his quarter-final victory against Andrey Rublev at the 2026 Italian Open.

The world No 1, who is chasing his maiden title at the prestigious clay-court event in Rome, prevailed 6-2, 6-4 against Rublev at the Foro Italico on Thursday.

Sinner now stands alone as the man with the most successive Masters 1000 match wins, with his victory over Rublev taking his winning streak at this category of event to a staggering 32.

The Italian has moved clear of tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who he had joined on 31 wins with his fourth round triumph against Andrea Pellegrino in Rome.

Asked about breaking Djokovic’s record, Sinner said: “You know, it’s tough to say because I don’t play for records, I play just for my own story.

“Obviously, at the same time, it means a lot to me.”

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Here, we look at the seven longest winning streaks in ATP Masters 1000 history (the Masters series was introduced in 1990).

1. Jannik Sinner – 32* (2025-present)

Sinner began his current record-breaking Masters streak with his victory at the 2025 Paris Masters.

The Italian secured titles in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid this year before his four wins en route to the semi-finals in Rome.

2. Novak Djokovic – 31 (2011)

In 2011, Djokovic won the first five Masters 1000 events he played — Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome and the Canadian Open.

The Serbian’s 31-match winning streak at this level ended when he retired against Andy Murray in the second set of the 2011 Cincinnati final.

3. Novak Djokovic – 30 (2014-2015)

Djokovic’s second-longest Masters win streak started with his triumph at the 2014 Paris Masters and also featured victories in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Rome in 2015.

Murray beat Djokovic in the 2015 Montreal title match to stop his rival’s run at 30 successive wins.

4. Roger Federer – 29 (2005-2006)

Roger Federer won 29 Masters 1000 matches in a row between 2005 and 2006 as he claimed titles in Hamburg, Cincinnati, Indian Wells and Miami.

The Swiss was denied a 30th straight victory by Rafael Nadal, who beat him in the 2006 Monte Carlo Masters final.

=5. Rafael Nadal – 23 (2013)

Nadal collected titles in Madrid, Rome, Montreal and Cincinnati during his best Masters 1000 streak, which spanned 23 matches in 2013.

The Spaniard’s run ended with a semi-final loss to Juan Martin del Potro at the 2013 Shanghai Masters.

=5. Novak Djokovic – 23 (2013-2014)

Djokovic’s third-longest win streak at Masters level lasted 23 matches and included titles in Shanghai and Paris in 2013 before he completed the Sunshine Double by winning Indian Wells and Miami in March 2014.

His streak was snapped by Federer in the semi-finals at the 2014 Monte Carlo Masters.

7. Novak Djokovic – 22 (2015-2016)

Between 2015 and 2016, Djokovic amassed another streak that featured titles in Shanghai, Paris, Indian Wells and Miami.

The Serb’s run ended with a shock loss to Jiri Vesely in his opening match at the 2016 Monte Carlo Masters.

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