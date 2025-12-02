Carlos Alcaraz’s career earnings soared in an outstanding 2025 season that he ended as the world No 1 and with a stellar win-loss record of 71-9.

The Spanish superstar collected eight titles, including Grand Slams at the French Open and US Open, while he was a runner-up at Wimbledon and a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open.

Alcaraz also won Masters 1000 titles in Monte Carlo, Rome and Cincinnati and ATP 500 titles in Rotterdam, London (Queen’s Club) and Tokyo. He was a finalist at the ATP Finals in Turin and the ATP 500 in Barcelona.

The 22-year-old’s exploits this year saw him rake in $18,803,427 in official prize money, taking his total career prize money haul to $57,480,695.

These figures do not include money Alcaraz has earned for playing exhibition events, such as the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia.

Remarkably, Alcaraz is already the fifth-highest prize money earner in ATP Tour history behind the Big Four of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

In addition to Alcaraz’s considerable on-court earnings, he also brings in significant money from his portfolio of sponsorship deals. Alcaraz’s sponsors include Nike, Babolat, Rolex, Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton, BMW and Evian.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz’s sponsors: From $20m Nike deal to ‘Chief Progress Officer’ for French brand

Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sinner & Nadal’s most lucrative seasons for prize money revealed

In August, American business magazine Forbes released its yearly rich list and estimated that Carlos Alcaraz earned $48.3million from September 2024 to August 2025, with about $35 million coming from sponsorship and appearance fees. This made Alcaraz the highest paid tennis player during this period.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Alcaraz’s net worth stood at an estimated $50 Million as of September 8 this year, a figure that has likely continued to grow healthily since.

What has Carlos Alcaraz said about money?

After playing the inaugural edition of the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh last year, Alcaraz spoke candidly about money being a big motivation for appearing at the event.

“Well, I mean, if I say I went there just for fun or to play and forget the money, I’m gonna lie,” he said.

“That’s obviously. I mean, every person work for that, as well. You know, that’s how life is about.

“You know, I love playing tennis. You know, most of the time I don’t think about the money. I just play for love or for fun. But you have to be realistic. You have to think that you want to earn money, you know, and that’s it.

“You know, in Arabia is the most highest prize money ever in the history, so that was a good motivation, at least for me.”

The Six Kings Slam offers the six participants a guaranteed fee of $1.5million, with the winner securing an additional $4.5million — making it the most lucrative event in tennis history.

Jannik Sinner defeated Alcaraz in the final at both the 2024 and 2025 editions of the Six Kings Slam.

READ NEXT: Marcos Baghdatis reveals why Djokovic, Nadal & Federer ‘stand out’ compared to Alcaraz & Sinner

