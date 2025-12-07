Iga Swiatek was the third-highest earning female athlete in 2025, but what is the six-time Grand Slam champion’s net worth?

The Polish star boosted her earnings significantly this year as she finished the campaign as the WTA world No 2 after amassing a strong win-loss record of 64-17 (79%).

Swiatek‘s 2025 campaign will be remembered as the season in which she won her maiden Wimbledon title — a triumph that earned her £3,000,000 (around $3,923,850).

The 24-year-old also won the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati and the WTA 500 in Seoul, while she was a runner-up at the WTA 500 in Bad Homburg. She was a semi-finalist at the Australian Open and the French Open, while she reached the last eight at the US Open.

Swiatek also made the final of the revamped US Open mixed doubles event with partner Casper Ruud, a run that earned her $200,000.

The former world No 1 collected $9,912,532 in singles this season, with her total 2025 prize money haul standing at $10,112,532.

This made Swiatek the second-highest earner on the WTA Tour this year after top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.

How much prize money has Iga Swiatek earned in her career?

Swiatek’s career prize money total is now $43,640,490, which makes her the third-highest earner in the history of the WTA Tour after Serena Williams and Sabalenka.

The 25-time WTA Tour titlist’s last four seasons (2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025) all rank among the top 12 all-time single season prize money totals earned by WTA players. Her 2025 campaign, which was the most lucrative season of her career so far, ranks sixth.

What is Iga Swiatek’s net worth?

Swiatek’s on-court earnings are massive, but she earns even more money through endorsements and sponsorships.

The Pole finished third on the list for the highest-earning female athletes, which is compiled by sports data website Sportico, for 2025. Her tennis rivals, Coco Gauff and Sabalenka, were first and second respectively.

Sportico claim that Swiatek secured $23.1million overall this year, with around $13million in off-court earnings added to her on-court prize money.

The six-time Grand Slam winner’s sponsors include Porsche, Red Bull, Rolex, On, Technifiber, VISA, Infosys, Lancôme and OSHEE.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Swiatek’s net worth was $30million as of July 12 — the day before she won Wimbledon. The 24-year-old’s wealth has likely increased significantly in the five months since this estimate.

