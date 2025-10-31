Just one week of women’s tennis action remains for 2025, with the eight best players in the world primed and ready to do battle at the WTA Finals in Riyadh this week.

Action at the WTA Finals gets underway on Saturday, with reigning champion Coco Gauff looking to hold off the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Amanda Anisimova to successfully defend her title at the year-end championships.

Arguably the most prestigious event on tour outside of the four Grand Slams, big prize money and ranking points are on offer in Riyadh — but what exactly is at stake for the ‘Elite 8’, and how the money and points systems work?

What prize money is on offer at the WTA Finals?

This year’s WTA Finals offers a staggering total prize money commitment of $15.5 million across both singles and doubles, and players in singles action will be well-rewarded regardless of how they fare in the tournament.

All the ‘Elite 8’ receive an immediate participant fee of $340,000 ahead of action, though they can then add significant winnings to their paychecks across the tournament.

Each round-robin win in Riyadh is worth $355,000 per match, meaning an unbeaten group stage would see a player already on $1,405,000 — three wins plus participant fee — ahead of the knockout stage.

A semi-final win is worth a further $1,290,000 for the two victorious semi-finalists, with the winner of the final — and ultimately the title — then adding a further $2,540,000 to their total winnings.

Should a player go unbeaten in the group stage and then lift the title, they would take home an incredible $5,235,000 in prize money.

Participant fee: $340,000

Round-robin win: $355,000 per win

Semi-final win: $1,290,000

Final win: $2,540,000

What ranking points are on offer at the WTA Finals?

Unlike with prize money, there are no participant ranking points on offer at the WTA Finals.

That means that each player involved will have to win at least one match to earn any points at the year-end championships — otherwise, they will go home empty-handed.

Each round-robin match is worth 200 ranking points, meaning a player with a perfect 3-0 group record will have earned 600 points across her three matches.

Once the knockout stage is underway, the two victorious semi-finalists will then earn 400 points for reaching the final, with the eventual champion then earning a further 500 points for reaching the final.

An unbeaten champion in Riyadh would take home 1,500 points, the most points on offer at any event outside of the four Grand Slams.

Twelve months ago, Gauff took home 1,300 points for her triumph after winning two of her three round-robin matches.

Round-robin win: 200 points per win

Semi-final win: 400 points

Final win: 500 points

