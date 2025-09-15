The WTA Tour has thrown up several surprise champions in 2025, and rising French star Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah is the latest to pick up silverware.

The 19-year-old — who generally goes by Sarah Rakotomanga — defeated Janice Tjen to win her first WTA Tour title at the SP Open on Sunday, dropping just one set across five matches to lift the title in Sao Paulo.

Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points won by the rising star and by finalist Tjen after a career-changing week for the teenager at the WTA 250 event.

What ranking points did Rakotomanga Rajaonah earn?

The 19-year-old was ranked 214th in the world heading into Sao Paulo, though has unsurprisingly soared to an impressive new career-high ranking following her triumph.

Rakotomanga Rajaonah was assured of just one ranking point by entering the main draw, though she quickly earned herself 30 points by reaching round two.

She then moved to 54 points for the tournament by reaching the quarter-final, and then 98 points for reach her first WTA Tour-level semi-final.

By ultimately going on to win her first WTA title, Rakotomanga Rajaonah earned herself a staggering 250 ranking points, with runner-up Tjen picking up 163 points.

The Frenchwoman now has a total of 579 points in the WTA Rankings, meaning she has almost doubled her total ranking points thanks to her triumph in Sao Paulo.

The 19-year-old has now moved to a new career-high of world No 131 in the WTA Rankings, up 83 places from the previous week.

Meanwhile, runner-up Tjen has herself surged up 27 places to world No 103 thanks to earning 163 ranking points.

What prize money did Rakotomanga Rajaonah earn?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah has earned close to $280,000 in career prize money so far, though her overall winnings have been noticeably boosted thanks to her SP Open success.

She guaranteed herself just $3,110 in winnings by entering the main draw, though she moved to $4,470 in tournament winnings thanks to her progression to the second round.

The Frenchwoman then assured herself of $6,820 by reaching the quarter-final and then $11,970 for reaching the semi-final, though victory has seen her take home a significant payday.

Thanks to her triumph, Rakotomanga Rajaonah will take home an impressive $36,300 in prize money from the WTA 250 event.

That is the second-biggest payday of her young career, only topped by the $84,452 she was awarded from her French Open round-one match back in May this year.

She has now earned a total of $199,171 across her 2025 season to date.

For her runner-up finish, Tjen won $21,484 in prize money.

