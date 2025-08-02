Emma Raducanu’s Canadian Open campaign came to a sudden halt on Friday night thanks to a heavy defeat to Amanda Anisimova.

Wimbledon finalist and world No 7 Anisimova had fallen to Raducanu at both the Australian Open and Miami Open in 2025, though she outclassed her rival in a 6-2, 6-1 triumph in Montreal.

The match took just 64 minutes to complete and brought Raducanu’s campaign to a surprisingly quick end, following comfortable wins over Elena-Gabriela Ruse in round one, and then Peyton Stearns in round two.

Raducanu’s Canadian Open campaign is now over, but what has she earned for her three matches at the tournament?

Here, we take a look at her prize money and ranking points hauls from the tournament.

Prize money

Prize money at the Canadian Open increased significantly on the WTA side in 2025, with a 44% increase in winnings for whoever triumphs in Montreal next week.

By entering the draw and playing in round one, Raducanu earned herself $12,770, which increased to $19,705 after the 22-year-old defeated Ruse to reach round two.

By progressing to the third round with victory over Stearns, the Brit will ultimately take home $33,000 in prize money from the WTA 1000 event.

Had she defeated Anisimova to progress to the fourth round, Raducanu’s prize money winnings would have increased to $56,703.

Ranking points

Raducanu is among an array of players chasing a top-32 position ahead of the US Open as she looks to secure a seeded position at the final Grand Slam event of 2025.

With the Brit having skipped the Canadian Open in 2024, she had no points to defend in Montreal this summer, giving her the chance to boost her hopes.

Raducanu, like all players in round one, earned 10 points for merely entering the draw, though she moved up to 35 points for the tournament after progressing to round two.

By beating Stearns in the second round, the 22-year-old moved up to 65 points for the tournament, which will be her overall points haul after falling to Anisimova.

However, Raducanu is currently set to drop four places in the WTA Rankings as things stand.

Though she reached the semi-final of the Citi DC Open in Washington last week, her points from reaching the quarter-final of the same event in 2024 will not drop until the WTA Rankings next update.

That is because the WTA 500 event in Washington was held a week earlier this year than in 2024, meaning that her 108 quarter-final points from 2024 are still on her ranking as things stand.

On 1,405 points in the official rankings, Raducanu will drop 43 points to 1,362 when the WTA Rankings next update.

Currently ranked 33rd in the world, the former US Open champion is currently projected to fall to world No 37 with her 2024 Washington points falling off.

What next?

Following her exit in Montreal, Raducanu is now set to return to action at the second WTA 1000 event of the summer at the Cincinnati Open.

Action in Cincinnati is set to get underway on August 7th, though the Brit has secured one slight advantage heading into the event.

With both Zheng Qinwen and Paula Badosa withdrawing from the tournament, Raducanu’s current ranking of world No 33 is enough for her to have secured a seeding at the event.

Raducanu is set to be the 31st seed, though she could move up the seedings with further withdrawals.

The Brit has no ranking points to defend in Cincinnati, giving her a huge opportunity to move back up the rankings and potentially seal a US Open seeding.

