Emma Raducanu’s difficult start to the 2026 season continued with a disappointing loss at the Australian Open on Wednesday, with the 28th seed beaten in straight sets by Anastasia Potapova.

Raducanu was in control of the opening set and held a 5-3 lead at one stage, though her game fell away across the course of her match against Potapova, with the world No 55 ultimately sealing an impressive 7-6(3), 6-2 victory inside the ANZ Arena.

Raducanu revealed frustration in her game and a desire to revamp her playing style in her post-match press conference, though this was undoubtedly another frustrating Grand Slam campaign for her.

The 23-year-old has only been beaten in the opening round of a major once, at the 2022 US Open, though she has also only made the second week of a Slam once since her memorable US Open victory in 2021.

She has a perfect 5-0 record in opening-round matches at the Australian Open, though has gone on to lose in the second round in four out of five occasions, only reaching the third round in 2025.

After her defeat on Wednesday, we look at the prize money and ranking points that Raducanu will take home from her campaign.

What ranking points did she earn?

Raducanu had 130 ranking points to defend at the Australian Open this year, following the world No 29’s run to the third round in Melbourne in 2025.

By entering the tournament, the 23-year-old guaranteed she would earn 10 ranking points for appearing in round one, and her opening victory over Mananchaya Sawangkaew fired her into the second round for the fifth straight year.

Players in the women’s singles draw earn 70 ranking points for reaching the second round, and that will be Raducanu’s final tournament total after Wednesday’s defeat to Potapova.

Raducanu currently holds 1,607 points in the WTA Rankings, though she will drop to 1,547 post-tournament, having earned 60 fewer points than she did in 2025.

The Brit remains at 29th in the WTA Live Rankings, though it is possible that she could be pushed down the WTA Rankings as the tournament progresses.

Raducanu will get the chance to earn ranking points when she competes at the Transylvania Open, her first post-Australian Open event.

What prize money did Raducanu earn?

Record prize money is on offer at the Australian Open this year, with the men’s and women’s singles champions both set to take home A$4,150,000 in winnings from the tournament.

By entering the opening round of the ‘Happy Slam’, Raducanu guaranteed herself winnings of A$150,000, which is approximately £75,467 or US$101,177.

After reaching the second round of the tournament, where she tasted defeat, Raducanu will take home a total of A$225,000 from her campaign, the equivalent of approximately £113,202 or US$151,766.

Had she beaten Potapova to reach the third round, she would have moved up to A$327,750 in winnings from the tournament.

