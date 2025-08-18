The Cincinnati Open men’s and women’s singles finals have been set, and tennis fans have plenty to dig their teeth into on Monday.

ATP fans will get the chance to enjoy the latest instalment of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s rivalry when they meet in the men’s singles final, a fourth straight ‘big’ final between the two.

While, the women’s final also puts together a previous Grand Slam final line-up, with Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini both looking for their second title of 2025.

A total of 1,000 ranking points is up for grabs for the winner of the men’s and women’s singles titles, but what prize money is available in Cincinnati? Here, we take a look.

Men’s singles prize money

The blockbuster final between world No 1 Sinner and world No 2 Alcaraz is the first on court, with the men’s singles championship match set to start at 3pm local time.

It will be the 14th career meeting between the two, with Alcaraz leading the head-to-head 8-5, though it was Sinner who prevailed when they last met in the Wimbledon final.

Reigning champion Sinner will look to become just the fifth man in the Open Era to successfully defend the Cincinnati Open title, while Alcaraz will look to go one win further than his 2023 runner-up finish.

Both the Italian and Spaniard are already inside the top 10 of men’s singles players to earn the most career prize money, and Monday’s champion is set for another staggering payday.

Whoever prevails between Sinner and Alcaraz will earn a staggering $1,124,380, the biggest prize money payout in Cincinnati Open history.

That is up on the $1,049,460 that Sinner earned for his 2024 triumph twelve months ago, with the runner-up prize money also set to increase.

Meanwhile, whoever is beaten in Monday’s final will earn $597,890 in winnings, up from the $573,090 earned by the beaten 2024 finalist Frances Tiafoe.

Women’s singles prize money

An intriguing women’s singles final, set to start at 6pm local time, sees a bang-in-form Swiatek face off against the ever-resilient Paolini, with both women looking for a first Cincinnati title.

After semi-final defeats in 2023 and 2024, Swiatek’s victory over Elena Rybakina on Sunday powered her into her first Cincinnati Open final, while Paolini battled past Veronika Kudermetova.

World No 3 and third seed Swiatek enters as a pretty significant favourite for the final, dropping just one set across her five previous encounters against seventh seed Paolini.

The winner of the women’s singles title in Cincinnati does not earn as much as the men’s champion, though there is still a significant payout up for grabs.

Whoever prevails between Swiatek and Paolini will earn an impressive $752,275 in winnings, up from the $523,485 won by 2024 champion Aryna Sabalenka twelve months ago.

Meanwhile, the runner-up will be awarded $391,600 in prize money, up from the $308,320 won by Jessica Pegula for reaching the final back in 2024.

Victory for Swiatek would push her closer to Venus Williams in the all-time WTA prize money standings, potentially moving up into second place in the near future.

