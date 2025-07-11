Amanda Anisimova has achieved the most significant result of her career by reaching the 2025 Wimbledon final, but how much do you know about the American star’s parents?

The 23-year-old upset world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the semi-finals at the All England Club to advance to her maiden Grand Slam final.

Amanda Anisimova’s parents

Anisimova was born on August 31, 2001 in Freehold Township, New Jersey to Russian parents Olga Anisimova and Konstantin Anisimov.

Both of Anisimova’s parents emigrated to the United States from Russia in 1998, and she speaks both English and Russian.

In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, Konstantin revealed his wife Olga was an “accountant in the banking system” and that he was involved in “finance and banking.”

Konstantin explained that the family moved to the United States to provide more opportunities for their first child — Anisimova’s older sister, Maria.

“My wife had relatives who had lived a long time in the United States,” Konstantin Anisimov said.

“They sent us an invitation to come visit this country. We visited it, and we liked it more and more, and we start thinking and taking it seriously.

“We really like Spain, but then we recognised when we visited America that everybody who comes here is going to feel like home.

“In Europe, you always feel like a foreigner because it’s a completely different culture. America is a united country where people come from all over the world, and after a couple of years, they feel this is home, you know?”

The influence of Anisimova’s family on her career

The family moved to Miami in 2004 and both Konstantin and Olga learned about the sport and began coaching.

Anisimova first played tennis at the age of two with her mother, and her father was her primary coach throughout her childhood and early career until he and Olga separated.

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The American’s sister, Maria Egee, was a major inspiration for her, having played college tennis for the University of Pennsylvania

Maria, who is around 14 years older than Anisimova, told The New York Times in 2020: “If I was playing a tournament, Amanda would stand outside the fence of the court and mimic what I was doing. She had a little baby racket, and my parents said, ‘Right, we’ll take a shot at it.’

“Especially in high school, I wanted to have a social life and didn’t have time for everything, so I often felt burned out and wanted to quit tennis.

“It’s why my mom created a tennis camp, so Amanda could hang out with kids her own age, so she didn’t miss out on anything. Many of her friends today are friends from that camp.”

Konstantin Anisimov passed away at the age of 52 around a week before Amanda Anisimova’s 18th birthday in August 2019 after a heart attack.

Anisimova withdrew from the 2019 US Open following her father’s death and said in an interview: “This is obviously the hardest thing I’ve had to go through and the hardest thing that’s ever happened to me, and I don’t really talk about it with anyone.

“The only thing that has helped me is just playing tennis and being on the court. That’s what makes me happy, and I know it would make him happy, so that’s the way it is.”

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