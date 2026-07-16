Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova topped the list for most points won during the 2026 grass-court season while the likes of Karolina Muchova, Naomi Osaka and Alex Eala also fared well during the swing.

The grass campaign kicked off with the WTA 125K Birmingham Open on 1 June while the top-level WTA Tour action started a week later with the Queen’s Club Championship and the Libema Open before it came to a conclusion with the Wimbledon final on 11 June.

The swing comprised one Grand Slam, where 2,000 ranking points were on offer to the last woman standing, three WTA 500 events (500 points to the winners), three WTA 250 tournaments (250 points per title win) and three WTA 125K events (125 points to winners).

Top Six Points Earners On Grass In 2026

Linda Noskova – 2,501 points

The Wimbledon champion will always finish top as they walk away with 2,000 points, but Noskova didn’t just play well at Wimbledon as she also won the WTA 500 Berlin Open in the lead-up to the tournament.

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The one point is from a first-round exit at the Bad Homburg Open.

Noskova was at No 13 in the rankings before the grass-court season and she finished at No 7.

Karolina Muchova – 1,860

Like her Czech compatriot Noskova, Muchova also had a brilliant build-up to Wimbledon as she won the Bad Homburg Open (500 points) the week before the major and also made it to the round of 156 in Berlin (60).

Her runner-up finish at the All England Club earned her 1,300 points.

Coco Gauff – 781

After a disappointing opening-round defeat in Belin, Gauff went on to reach the semi-final at Wimbledon before losing in three sets against Muchova in a brilliant encounter.

Marta Kostyuk – 780

The Ukrainian followed up her Roland Garros semi-final with another last-four appearance at Wimbledon, which was her only event on grass this year.

Naomi Osaka – 755

The four-time Grand Slam winner is not known for her grass-court game, but she will be delighted with her performances in 2026.

Osaka finished runner-up at Bad Homburg (325) and reached the quarter-final at Wimbledon (430), beating world No 1 Sabalenka during her run at SW19.

Jessica Pegula – 755

It was another decent swing for the American, but she didn’t pick up a title as she was runner-up in Berlin (325) and lost in the quarter-final at Wimbledon (430).

Selected Top 10 Players

Aryna Sabalenka – 435

The world No 1 had a disappointing swing as she lost in the semi-final of the Berlin Open (195) and was beaten in the round of 16 at Wimbledon by Naomi Osaka (240).

Elena Rybakina – 239

The reigning Australian Open champion had the chance to overtake Sabalenka after Wimbledon, but she once again came up short as she failed to enjoy a deep run at any of her three grass events.

Rybakina lost in the quarter-final at Queen’s Club (108), her opener in Berlin (1) and the third round at Wimbledon (130).

Iga Swiatek – 131

Last year, Swiatek earned 2,395 points during the swing with a title run at Wimbledon and a runners-up finish at Bad Homburg.

She again entered those two events in 2026, but lost her opening match in Germany (1) and was beaten in the third round at the All England Club by Alex Eala, which resulted in a drop to No 8 in the rankings.

Amanda Anisimova – 238

Another player who has failed to follow up a good 2025 as she was a finalist at Wimbledon last year, but lost in the round of 32 this time around (130) and the quarter-final of the Queen’s Club Championship (108).

Selected Others

Maya Chwalinska – 10

From earning 1,300 points for finishing runner-up at the French Open, Chwalinska struggled with injury and didn’t play any warm-up events ahead of Wimbledon. She lost her opener at the All England Club.

Alex Eala – 621

The Filipina had a busy grass-court campaign as she played five events.

Following an early exit from Roland Garros, Eala entered the WTA 125K Birmingham Open and won the tournament to earn 125 points.

She then lost in the round of 16 at Queen’s Club (60), semi-final in Berlin (195), first round in Berlin (1) and round of 16 at Wimbledon (240), resulting in her climbing to a new career-high of No 28 in the rankings.

Emma Raducanu – 325

Raducanu has dropped to No 38 in the WTA Rankings after her grass-court season was hampered by a shin injury.

After a brilliant start as she finished runner-up to Donna Vekic at the Queen’s Club Championship, Raducanu was then unable to play at Nottingham, Eastbourne or Wimbledon due to injury