After landmark debut main-draw appearances at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open in 2025, Filipina tennis star Alex Eala will break new ground when she competes at the Australian Open this year.

Having previously never made it past the first round of qualifying in Melbourne, world No 49 Eala will compete in the main draw for the first time after a stellar twelve months, and the 20-year-old will eye up further history.

Having beaten Clara Tauson in the opening round of the US Open last year, Eala will fancy her chances of a second Grand Slam match win when she takes on Alycia Parks of America at the Australian Open. Here, we take you through all you need to know about her opening match.

Who is Alycia Parks?

Born and raised in Atlanta, 25-year-old Parks reached her career-high ranking of world No 40 back in August 2023, the year that proved to be the best of her career so far.

Parks reached the sole WTA Tour singles final of her career in February 2023 and lifted the title at the Lyon Open, stunning then-world No 5 Caroline Garcia in straight sets.

The American then made her debut main-draw appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon later this year and returned to US Open action, having previously received a wildcard in 2021.

Parks then went on a career-best run to the third round of the Australian Open in 2024, but has struggled to find consistent form since then.

In 2024, she lost in the opening round of qualifying in eight out of 10 WTA 1000 events and, after dropping down the rankings, failed to qualify for Roland Garros or the US Open.

After ending 2023 ranked 47th in the world, Parks was down at 112th by the end of 2024 and was not able to recapture her best form in 2025.

The American did break back into the top 70 during 2025, with a 15-23 record — notably improving on her 4-10 record for 2024 — but has dropped back down in recent months.

Parks lost her only match of 2026 to date at the ASB Classic, falling in straight sets to Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

When will Eala and Parks take to court?

This will be the first career meeting between Eala and Parks, and they now know when they will take to the court at the opening Grand Slam of the year.

Eala and Parks are scheduled to meet in the second match on Court 6 on Monday, January 19, following the conclusion of the men’s singles match between qualifier Elias Ymer and Alexander Shevchenko.

The match will likely start anywhere from 13:00 local time, depending on how long the match between Ymer and Shevchenko takes.

The winner of Eala versus Parks will face either 19th seed Karolina Muchova or Jaqueline Cristian in the second round, a match likely to be held on Wednesday.

